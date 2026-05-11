Seahawks Schedule Release Leaks: Rumored Opponents and Dates
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The Seattle Seahawks and the rest of the NFL will soon find out where and who they will play over the course of the 2026 season and the team will be getting its calendars set for the next several months.
We already know who the Seahawks will be playing since the opponents were finalized at the end of the regular season.
Home Opponents
Away Opponents
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Kansas City Chiefs
Denver Broncos
Los Angeles Chargers
Las Vegas Raiders
New York Giants
Washington Commanders
Dallas Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles
Chicago Bears
Carolina Panthers
New England Patriots
Week 1 Rumor: Bears vs. Seahawks?
It was revealed that the New York Giants will face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 on Sunday Night Football. The San Francisco 49ers will play the Los Angeles Rams to open the season in Melbourne, Australia. Therefore, only five opponents can be the Seahawks' Week 1 home opponent.
It is unlikely to be the Arizona Cardinals, who don't have as much of an appeal as a nationally televised game.
This narrows it down to four opponents: including the New England Patriots, which would be a Super Bowl rematch, the Los Angeles Chargers, who reached the playoffs in each of the last two seasons and the Kansas City Chiefs, who may not have Patrick Mahomes ready for the start of the season as he recovers from a torn ACL.
That narrows things down to the Chicago Bears, who have been viewed as a likely Week 1 opponent for the Seahawks. It would pit Caleb Williams and the reigning NFC North champion Bears against the Seahawks in a potential playoff preview for the winter.
Former Seahawks defensive back Coby Bryant signed with the Bears in the offseason, and he has strongly hoped for a Week 1 meeting against his former team on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
"We actually play Seattle, this year, in Seattle, so they better be ready for me for sure," Bryant said. "I wouldn’t mind, honestly, starting the season off out there. Weather will be nice, the whole world will be watching … It has to be."
International Game Opportunities
The schedule is not aligning very well for the Seahawks to play a game outside of the United States this season. The only two opponents that could possibly host the Seahawks abroad are the Washington Commanders in London and the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City.
The international games will likely be revealed ahead of the official schedule release date on Thursday at 5 p.m. PT.
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Jeremy Brener is an editor and writer for Seattle Seahawks On SI. He has been covered the Seahawks since 2023. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism.Follow JeremyBrener