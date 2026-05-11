Seahawks Schedule Release Leaks: Rumored Opponents and Dates

The Seattle Seahawks and the rest of the NFL will soon find out where and who they will play over the course of the 2026 season and the team will be getting its calendars set for the next several months.

We already know who the Seahawks will be playing since the opponents were finalized at the end of the regular season.

Home Opponents Away Opponents Arizona Cardinals Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Rams Los Angeles Rams San Francisco 49ers San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Denver Broncos Los Angeles Chargers Las Vegas Raiders New York Giants Washington Commanders Dallas Cowboys Philadelphia Eagles Chicago Bears Carolina Panthers New England Patriots

Week 1 Rumor: Bears vs. Seahawks?

#Seahawks home opponents without a Week 1 assignment as of now:#AZCardinals#Chiefs#Chargers#Bears#Patriots



Not feeling a SB rematch so early and Mahomes uncertainly. Has long felt like Chicago to me. We’ll find out soon. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 11, 2026

It was revealed that the New York Giants will face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 on Sunday Night Football. The San Francisco 49ers will play the Los Angeles Rams to open the season in Melbourne, Australia. Therefore, only five opponents can be the Seahawks' Week 1 home opponent.

It is unlikely to be the Arizona Cardinals, who don't have as much of an appeal as a nationally televised game.

This narrows it down to four opponents: including the New England Patriots, which would be a Super Bowl rematch, the Los Angeles Chargers, who reached the playoffs in each of the last two seasons and the Kansas City Chiefs, who may not have Patrick Mahomes ready for the start of the season as he recovers from a torn ACL.

That narrows things down to the Chicago Bears, who have been viewed as a likely Week 1 opponent for the Seahawks. It would pit Caleb Williams and the reigning NFC North champion Bears against the Seahawks in a potential playoff preview for the winter.

Former Seahawks defensive back Coby Bryant signed with the Bears in the offseason, and he has strongly hoped for a Week 1 meeting against his former team on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

"We actually play Seattle, this year, in Seattle, so they better be ready for me for sure," Bryant said. "I wouldn’t mind, honestly, starting the season off out there. Weather will be nice, the whole world will be watching … It has to be."

International Game Opportunities

The schedule is not aligning very well for the Seahawks to play a game outside of the United States this season. The only two opponents that could possibly host the Seahawks abroad are the Washington Commanders in London and the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City.

The international games will likely be revealed ahead of the official schedule release date on Thursday at 5 p.m. PT.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter