Seahawks and Titans to Have Exciting Joint Practice

This offseason has been a critical time for the Seattle Seahawks to move forward in their plans to get better. The goal for the Seahawks isn’t to be better than their Super Bowl-winning roster last season; it is to be better than the mistakes they made. Seattle has its plans set, including the process of training camp, which will be highlighted by HBO’s Hard Knocks. Among the big moments that'll be highlighted is the preseason game between the Seahawks and the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tennessee. The Seahawks and the Titans will reportedly have a joint practice together two days before the game, according to ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

Both of the League Meets the Bottom of the Barrel

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Seahawks are preparing for another late playoff run, while the Titans are seeking improvement after finishing with the worst record in the AFC South Division. The last time Seattle and Tennessee met on the field, the Seahawks’ defense had a tough time getting off the field on forth down. The Seahawks won 30-24, with the Titans getting a touchdown with 43 seconds in the game.

Seattle went on to win Super Bowl LV with its elite roster. Tennessee, meanwhile, spent the offseason going all-in on a veteran coaching staff led by head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. The Titans will be serious challengers to a fragile AFC South Division that is facing many questions. The coaches of both teams are familiar with each other, especially Saleh and new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury, who has been with the San Francisco 49ers since 2019.

Big Reunion for Ernest Jones IV and Cody Barton

Oct 20, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) tackles Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

This joint training camp is going to be a big reunion for a former Seahawk and a former Titan. Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV makes another return to Nashville, the second team in his pro career. The Seahawks also see former starting linebacker Cody Barton and safety Jerrick Reed II back on the field, but as a Titan. Ernest is an emotional player; it wouldn’t be surprising if he let the Titans and his former teammates know about his championship and the potential Pro-Bowler he could become.

Last year, the Seahawks had their joint practices with the Green Bay Packers before their preseason game. The practice had a massive fight involving Jones and cornerback Devon Witherspoon, which included one Packers player being ejected. Fights during preseason joint practices are common as players are overly hyped for the preseason activities and preparations for the upcoming season. It wouldn’t be surprising if there were some trash talk from last season’s matchup.

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