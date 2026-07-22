One Seahawks Rookie With the Best Chance to Surprise Everyone

When assessing the Seattle Seahawks' rookie class, it's easy to look at early-round picks like running back Jadarian Price and safety Bud Clark as likely contributors to this year's squad.

However, like every year, there will be surprises within the class — players who unexpectedly emerge as key pieces, even in their first NFL seasons. The Seahawks have some underrated players who fit that mold heading into 2026.

One player, fifth-round guard Beau Stephens, stands out as the one with the best chance to be a real surprise for Seattle.

How Stephens could impress

This all starts with the fact that incumbent starting right guard Anthony Bradford will once again have to compete for his job. Bradford, while not being bad, has been the weakest link on the Seahawks' offensive line for multiple seasons.

The Seahawks, as a result, have been consistently selecting guard talent to provide Bradford competition in recent years. Stephens is the next one in line to enter that conversation.

Selected with the eighth pick in the fifth round (148th overall), Stephens started 35 games at Iowa over five seasons with the Hawkeyes. He has a prototypical build for an NFL guard at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, but does slightly lack arm strength (31 inches).

Iowa offensive lineman Beau Stephens (70) celebrates with running back Kaleb Johnson in the second quarter against Nebraska during a NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Everything that Stephens needs to improve on, such as strength and versatility of scheme fits, are easily coachable at the NFL level. Otherwise, he's got a great baseline with his fundamentals and has a very high ceiling.

Seattle's guard room, in general, is completely up in the air outside of starting left guard Grey Zabel. Christian Haynes, Bryce Cabeldue, Mason Richman and Bradford are all vying for remaining snaps, including those allotted to the starting right guard

If Stephens is more fundamentally sound than the others, there's a chance he starts as early as Week 1.

What it would mean for Seahawks

Only two positions are up for grabs on the Seahawks' offensive line this training camp: right guard and center. Jalen Sundell will more than likely win the center job once again. A new, more consistent option at right guard would go a long way in bolstering the Seahawks' offense even further.

The only major piece the Seahawks lost on offense this offseason was running back Kenneth Walker III. Ascending their offensive line into one of the best units in the NFL would only make them that much harder to beat in a title-defense season.

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