Seahawks’ Demarcus Lawrence Puts Retirement Rumors To Rest

There have been many stories surrounding the Seattle Seahawks this offseason as the reigning Super Bowl champs. Among them is how the Seahawks would build their roster after the free agency period of people leaving and the 2026 NFL Draft. There was also the storyline of whether some older veterans would stick around for another season or if they would retire.

The only real concern of a veteran leader retiring was edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence. There was some more optimism than doubt that Lawrence would return for the upcoming 2026 NFL Season. On Thursday, Lawrence calmed all of the worried 12s by appearing on the second day of OTAs.

D-Law Officially Back for the 2026 Season

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is hit as he throws by Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) in the second half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lawrence’s return to the field means that there shouldn’t be any worry about his desire to play in the upcoming season. Lawrence is 34 years old, and he is coming off one of the best seasons of his individual career, capped off by a Super Bowl title in his first year with Seattle. There will be a sense of satisfaction after a completely successful season with the Seahawks last season. There were also factors in his personal life that had Lawrence busy this offseason.

Lawrence showed up to practice like it was no surprise to the team. The Seahawks knew Lawrence would make an appearance on the second day of OTAs. He is entering his second season of a three-year, $32.5 million deal, where he was a key leader on day one. Lawrence is a key member of the Dark Side Defense based on his aggressiveness, willingness to dominate, and ability to play as a unit. The Seahawks’ defense has a chance to be even better this upcoming season despite losing safety Coby Bryant and cornerback Riq Woolen. The front office made moves that should help them remain the top-scoring defense in the league with the addition of valuable veterans and dynamic rookies.

Was There a Doubt for D-Law’s Return?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There is always doubt that a veteran like Lawrence would question their possibility of playing the following season when they’ve been playing for a long time. There was reportedly a slim chance that Lawrence was considering retirement based on his personal life. Regardless, Lawrence’s thinking life beyond the NFL hasn’t stopped him from training for this upcoming season. He looks solid and conditioned to take the field for day one of the season.

Lawrence has been preparing for the upcoming season as if retirement wasn’t on his mind. Among the biggest steps was reportedly persuading former Dallas Cowboys teammate and edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. to join on a one-year deal. Both D-Law and Fowler will be reliable pass rushers to keep the Seahawks among the most aggressive units in the league.

It is more likely that Lawrence will finish out his contract with the Seahawks and then retire; every new offseason comes with a different mentality. For Lawrence and the Seahawks, the mindset going into the season isn’t to run it but rather, run it forward.

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