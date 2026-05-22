Velus Jones Jr. Looking To Prove Worth in 2026 With Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks relied on many players to get them their second Super Bowl title in franchise history this past season. It wasn’t just stars that created a dominant season for the Seahawks, but rather a collection of impact players with all kinds of roles. Running back Velus Jones Jr. has been the pivotal player he was drafted to be, but he was able to help the Seahawks this past season.

He has the talent and the potential, but he hasn’t been able to translate it into a product on the field. It may not be too late for Jones, as he might be a veteran who is ready to provide a big role throughout the entire season, but he has a lot going against him.

How Jones Got to the Seahawks

Jones was one of the most dynamic players in college football at USC for four seasons and then at Tennessee for his final two years. The Chicago Bears took Jones in the third round, 71st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, to be a key weapon in the passing and return game. Going into his third season, Jones transitioned from wide receiver to running back. It was that season when Jones was cut by the Bears. He would take a year and a half to get to his fifth team in his professional career, the Seahawks.

Jones spent much of his time from late October to the postseason on the practice squad. He played in three regular-season games for Seattle, rushing for 32 yards on four carries. Jones did play in the Super Bowl on special teams, while also rushing for 10 yards on six carries.

What is Jones’ Value?

Aug 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (12) takes the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

There has been a lot of impatience when it comes to Jones’ development, especially after his position switch to running back. The Seahawks have given him the most opportunity since his time with the Bears. One of the big reasons why he makes a good running back is that he is agile, aggressive, and possesses surprising breakout speed. Most of his experience is as a pass-catcher and a return specialist, so there is versatility to his arsenal, which is a plus for the team's philosophy.

If he takes the extra step to develop into an NFL-caliber running back, he could be more valuable than some of the other running backs. He could be a surprising and dangerous weapon for the Seahawks. Jones must be utilized as a running back first, but he can provide support in the passing game and be a backup returner to Rashid Shaheed.

Could Make the 53-Man Roster?

There is a lot going against Jones this offseason. This is the best chance that he will have to develop more at his position and create the momentum needed to finally make a potential deep run in the NFL. His first obstacle is to prove he can be a more valuable playmaker for the Seahawks than other running backs on the roster, including Jacardia Wright, Kenny McIntosh, George Holani, and Emanuel Wilson. He will be competing against them for a roster spot, but he has more flexibility than they do.

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