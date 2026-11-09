Seahawks QB Drew Lock's Status For Week 10 'Up in the Air' After Injury

The Seattle Seahawks got through an injury-stricken Week 9 with a 17-3 win over the Arizona Cardinals, but it’s not looking like it’s going to get any better next week.

Quarterback Sam Darnold missed his second full game of the season, thrusting Drew Lock back into the starting role. Lock, though he was able to play the entire game, came in with an elbow injury to his throwing arm and suffered an oblique injury in the third quarter.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said postgame that he isn’t sure who will be under center in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I think we’ll probably re-evaluate [Darnold’s situation] earlier in the week, but I’m assuming we’re probably going to have to make a decision on who we’re going to get ready and how we’re going to do that,” Macdonald said. “Drew’s situation, we’ll have to evaluate that as well. Unfortunately, it seems like it’s kind of up in the air right now.”

Seahawks could be down to Jalen Milroe in Week 10

Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) scrambles during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Macdonald was asked to clarify his answer, particularly on Lock’s situation. If both Darnold and Lock are out, former third-round pick Jalen Milroe would be in line to make his first NFL start.

“[Lock] made it out [of the game], but I’ve sat here before and told you a guy would be ready and then he wasn’t,” Macdonald said, grinning. “So, [leaving] my options open.”

Lock was more optimistic after the game, stating he would get his oblique looked at on Sunday night and it was “not too bad.” He also said his elbow felt good during the game.

“I wouldn’t say it did,” Lock said when asked if the injury affected his play. “I went into the tent, had it looked at, came back out, [was like] ‘Let me see how it feels throwing the ball’ … I mean, you feel it, but it’s nothing that was going to keep me on the sideline.”

It was a weird week for Lock, especially since the Seahawks were coming off a Monday night loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 9. On a short week, Lock only had one full day of practice, even though he was slated to start. Milroe received a lot of the reps during the week.

“The only balls that I threw were on Thursday,” Lock said. “We did a little bit of a split there, but I would say I took a majority of the reps Thursday, and that was it.”

Milroe, the 92nd pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, has not thrown a pass in a regular-season NFL game. He was used in a limited, run-first capacity as a rookie, totaling three carries for four yards and a fumble.

Seattle’s practice reports during the week will be telling regarding who is trending toward starting against the Raiders.

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