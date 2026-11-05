It Might Be Jalen Milroe Time for the Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe is going into his second season with the team, and he could be in line to make his first career start in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals.

The team has already ruled Sam Darnold out due to a quad and rib injury, which will give Drew Lock a chance to make his second start of the year. He was limited in practice at the beginning of the week with a right elbow injury that has plagued him over the last couple of weeks. Therefore, the Seahawks could turn to Milroe to make his first career start.

What Can Seahawks Expect from Jalen Milroe?

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milroe came to the Seahawks with a lot of hype from his college days at Alabama. He was viewed as a potential franchise quarterback of the future in case Darnold didn't work out. Last season, Milroe never saw the field because Darnold was playing at a high level. Now that Darnold is dealing with injuries and inconsistent quarterback play, the team might need to call Milroe's number.

Milroe struggled in the preseason despite having some strong practices early in training camp, but it didn't translate to the games. In the team's preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs, Milroe was able to showcase why the team used a Day 2 pick on him last year.

"I thought there was a lot of good stuff," Macdonald said after the preseason in August.

"He made some really good throws on time, went through his progressions. We go back to the ball. I think that's pretty obvious leaving the field. I thought the guy made some really cool plays around the game. Stuff that we can build on moving forward. Of course there's things that we want to get better at and put up more points and all that type of stuff, but definitely a good foundation moving forward."

The Seahawks may not have been anticipating using Milroe as a starter at some point this season, but he has been staying loose and ready in case the team needs him. This week might be the chance.

The kickoff between the Cardinals and Seahawks is scheduled for Sunday at 1:25 pm PT inside Lumen Field. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the Fox One app.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter