7 Seahawks Ruled Inactive vs. Cardinals: What It Means for Week 9
The Seattle Seahawks have some players taking a seat for the Week 9 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
In this story:
Seahawks Inactives
- LT Charles Cross
- QB Sam Darnold
- G Quenton Nelson
- LB Uchenna Nwosu
- NT Brandon Pili
- WR Rashid Shaheed
- DT Leonard Williams
Cardinals Inactives
- RB Bam Knight
- CB Starling Thomas V
- OL Jayden Williams
- LB Eku Leota
- OL Jon Gaines III
- OL Albert Reese IV
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JEREMY BRENER
Jeremy Brener is an editor and writer for Seattle Seahawks On SI. He has been covering the Seahawks since 2023. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism.Follow JeremyBrener