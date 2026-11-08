Skip to main content
All Seahawks

7 Seahawks Ruled Inactive vs. Cardinals: What It Means for Week 9

The Seattle Seahawks have some players taking a seat for the Week 9 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
Jeremy Brener|
Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams looks on during the first half.
Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams looks on during the first half. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Seattle SeahawksArizona Cardinals

Seahawks Inactives

  • LT Charles Cross
  • QB Sam Darnold
  • G Quenton Nelson
  • LB Uchenna Nwosu
  • NT Brandon Pili
  • WR Rashid Shaheed
  • DT Leonard Williams

Cardinals Inactives

  • RB Bam Knight
  • CB Starling Thomas V
  • OL Jayden Williams
  • LB Eku Leota
  • OL Jon Gaines III
  • OL Albert Reese IV

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor and writer for Seattle Seahawks On SI. He has been covering the Seahawks since 2023. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism.

Share on XFollow JeremyBrener
Home/Seahawks News