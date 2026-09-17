Seahawks Provide Injury Update on Nick Emmanwori, Tory Horton, and More

The first of three week 2 injury reports is out for the Seattle Seahawks, and it paints a pretty solid picture of what we can expect this week. It’s been known for several days now that Sam Darnold (glute) wouldn’t be playing this week, and it was officially announced earlier today, but it’s worth noting that the team seems encouraged by his rehab so far. Let’s look at the rest.

Seahawks Still Have Secondary Issues

Other than Darnold’s DNP, the only Seahawk to miss practice was Ty Okada (hamstring), meaning he’s now on at least four straight missed practices. It’s a bit strange, given Okada didn’t play in the preseason, but it now seems like his injury is fairly significant. Not what Ty needed in a year that will do much to define his NFL future.

Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39) during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anthony Bradford (knee), Josh Jones (knee), and Cooper Kupp (back) were all limited, but I don’t see any particular reason to believe that they’re at risk of missing the game. Nick Emmanwori (ankle, hip), on the other hand, being limited is a little different given that he was limited last week as well. Particularly with the addition of the hip injury. Not good.

The good news was Tory Horton (hamstring) being a full go, meaning he should make his debut on Sunday. Same for Josh Jobe (wrist). But I’m not entirely convinced this team can survive another game down two starters in the secondary. We need a positive update on at least one of Okada and Emmanwori tomorrow, or it’ll be time to be concerned.

Cardinals Take It Easy

Arizona Cardinals newly signed free agent Isaac Seumalo speaks to the press at the Arizona Cardinals training facility in Tempe, on March 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arizona did not practice today, so their report is an estimate, and thus might not be worth taking all that seriously. They marked Budda Baker, Trey McBride, and Josh Sweat as resting, so the only notable DNP was Isaac Seumalo (shoulder). As the starting left guard on a line already heavily wounded from the loss of rookie Chase Bisontis, he’s very important.

Then, you have a healthy collection of limited participants, like Isaiah Adams (knee), which might be important if Seumalo can’t play. Otherwise, all the other limited participants were defensive pieces like Jack Gibbens (shoulder), Roy Lopez (groin), Max Melton (ankle), Cody Simon (shoulder), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ribs), and Garrett Williams (achilles).

That’s actually a pretty decent chunk of their starting defense at risk, but we’re probably better off waiting for tomorrow to figure out who’s actually hurt. Gibbens, Lopez, and Melton in particular would be significant. This also doesn’t include Kitan Crawford, the backup safety and special teamer who already went on IR earlier this week.

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