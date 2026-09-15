NFL Power Rankings Week 2 Roundup: Seahawks Soaring Despite Injury Concerns

The Seattle Seahawks started the 2026 season with a win, knocking off the New England Patriots on Wednesday night as Drew Lock replaced an injured Sam Darnold. That early opener gave them plenty of time to sit back and watch as the rest of the league was in action throughout the weekend.

Following the Monday Night Football showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos, the first week of the season is officially in the books. For the Seahawks, that means they will turn their attention to the Arizona Cardinals, their NFC West rivals who had a shocking win in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Before turning our attention to that game, let's see how Seattle stacks up against the rest of the league in our Week 2 NFL Power Rankings roundup.

Seattle Seahawks safety Rodney Thomas II tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In their rankings, ESPN decided to highlight one new player, other than a quarterback, who deserves praise. For the Seahawks, it was safety Rodney Thomas who got the praise.

"Rookie running back Jadarian Price had a solid debut, but Thomas gets the nod for helping Seattle's defense hold New England to 10 points. Starting for an injured Ty Okada, Thomas had a pass breakup that resulted in an interception and an open-field tackle on consecutive drives," Brady Henderson wrote.

Thomas was forced into action due to injuries at the position and he didn't diappoint.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock scrambles during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Should've known they'd demand and command the respect of a reigning champion that deserves the No. 1 slot until proven otherwise," Nate Davis wrote.

Davis said the Seahawks didn't look dominant while defeating the Patriots in Week 1, but they didn't need to. What they did do, however, was prove they have more grit than just about any team in the league by overcoming the early loss of Darnold. Even without their star quarterback, the Seahawks are the team to beat and could become even more dangerous if they continue to win with Lock under center since that would shoot their confidence through the roof.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks took over in the second half, which was enough to get the win. It was also enough for them to finish first overall on the NFL.com ranking.

"Three fourth-quarter takeaways and one signature Jaxon Smith-Njigba touchdown were enough to swing the opener in favor of the Seahawks, who officially have Patriots QB Drake Maye's number (and a tally in the win column)," Nick Shook wrote.

Shook summed it up nicely, saying "title winners don't go down without a fight," which defines Mike Macdonald's team.

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prisco said the Seahawks are still the top team since they won't be without Darnold for long. Their schedule is also favorable over the next two weeks with the Cardinals and Washington Commanders up next.

"They received good news on Sam Darnold's hip injury since he will be out for a short time. They can handle that the next two weeks with their defense and Drew Lock," Prisco wrote.

Seattle will not only get Darnold back soon, but safeties Nick Emmanwori and Ty Okada will return shortly as well. There's also running back Zach Charbonnet, who will be back at some point. If they can continue to win without these key contributors, they might feel unstoppable when they get to full health.

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