Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald Delivers 'Great News' on Sam Darnold Injury

The Seattle Seahawks may have avoided catastrophe to begin their 2026 season, as head coach Mike Macdonald had good news after starting quarterback Sam Darnold missed the majority of the season-opening win against the New England Patriots.

“With Sam, we got some great news back,” Macdonald said postgame, being intentionally vague. “Let’s just say it’s good news right now … Still, our thoughts and prayers are with Sam. We love him.”

Macdonald was asked specifically if they believe Darnold avoided a hip fracture, which could threaten his status for the entire season.

“At this point, we were able to rule out a fracture,” Macdonald added. “So, there’s some more tests to be done, so that’s what I’m saying, [that] it’s positive. We’re still working through all that, but right now I think fracture is out, which is great news.”

Darnold suffered a hip injury at the end of the Seahawks’ opening drive after being sacked by former Seattle edge rusher Dre’Mont Jones, ending his night after just four plays. He completed 1 of 2 passes for a 13-yard completion to Jaxon Smith-Njigba before exiting.

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) reacts after being sacked during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While originally listed as questionable after going into the locker room for X-rays, Darnold was ruled out for the game at the beginning of the third quarter as he underwent “further testing off-site,” per ESPN’s Ian Rapoport.

Lock was thrust into service and finished the game, completing 16 of his 22 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown. The Seahawks’ offense was significantly hindered initially, struggling to put up points in what was also the play-calling debut for new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury.

However, with assistance from two interceptions by his defense, Fleury began putting Lock into advantageous situations, and he flourished. Lock outplayed Maye (23 of 33 passing for 178 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions), who was an MVP candidate in 2025.

If Darnold can’t go in Week 2, the Seahawks will most likely look to Lock for a second straight game. Jalen Milroe, the emergency third quarterback in Week 1, would be the backup, and Seattle will likely add a third passer.

Lock played well enough to be given the keys again in Week 2, especially against a perceived lesser opponent in the Cardinals. Macdonald’s defense has shown time and time again that it can almost single-handedly fuel a win, and Lock just has to make enough plays for the offense.

Week 1 was especially difficult for Fleury after game-planning all week to have Darnold under center. The only benefit he would have in Week 2 is hopefully having his planned quarterback for an entire four quarters, and Lock has now earned some additional trust.

Seattle goes on the road to face the Cardinals at 1:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20.

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