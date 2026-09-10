Seahawks' Drew Lock Gets First Meaningful Snap vs. Patriots in Over a Year

The Seattle Seahawks didn’t get the start they wanted in the Week 1 matchup hosting the New England Patriots. Quarterback Sam Darnold was limping off the field with a reported hip injury. Darnold was seen walking off the field after the play on which he was hurt, a Patriots sack that forced a punt.

The Seahawks are now turning to backup quarterback Drew Lock to potentially carry the offense. Lock got his first throw with an eight-yard completion to star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He gets more chances as Darnold is questionable to return. Lock remained in the game through the first half, at the time of publication.

Lock’s First Real Action in a While

Lock joined the Seahawks for his second stint with Seattle last offseason as he would be the unquestioned backup quarterback. Darnold played a full, healthy season for the Seahawks as Lock didn’t get much action. Lock played five games and completed 2-of-3 of his passes for 15 yards. His longest pass was 11 yards.

Wednesday’s game versus the Patriots is the first meaningful snaps since he was with the New York Giants in the 2024 season. This was the season where he played eight games, with five of them being starts. Lock has filled in as the temporary starter for the Seahawks in 2023. He played four games, starting two of them, with his biggest start being the Seahawks’ 20-17 win on Monday Night Football against a superior Philadelphia Eagles team.

Real Pressure on Lock

With this game being the first meaningful game for Lock in well over a year, that is going to be a lot of pressure for a backup quarterback. Lock, however, has been on multiple sides of an NFL journey. He has been the young starting quarterback with a future; he has been a backup and he has been the emergency starter.

He will have to be ready to play at his best and find ways to get the ball to JSN and Rashid Shaheed. This comes after the Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense is seeing some struggles early. He hasn’t made too many mistakes in his game, but he has to play better against a Patriots team that is feeling disrespected.

Lock easily won the quarterback battle during training camp over second-year quarterback Jalen Milroe. He was stellar in the Seahawks’ first preseason game versus the Dallas Cowboys. Lock, however, has to translate that into a regular-season game where it matters.