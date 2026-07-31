Seahawks Continue to Hype George Holani, Now in Pass Protection

The Seattle Seahawks are in a bit of a tricky spot when it comes to passing downs. They’re filled up with plenty of playmakers, the offensive line is settling in, and they’ve got a credible franchise quarterback, so it’s not in those spots where the potential problem arises.

The interesting aspect is in the backfield, and specifically, who will handle pass protection from there.

Charbonnet’s Limbo

Recent reporting indicates that Zach Charbonnet has a non-zero chance of being ready for Week 1. I don’t know if I buy it, but it at least seems to be on the table. If that is indeed the case, then he’ll likely get most of the third down reps, as he’s previously established to be quite good in that area. However, 2025 was not his best work in picking up blitzes.

Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani (36) during training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

According to Pro Football Focus, Charbonnet had a career-worst pass block efficiency of 94.3, allowing two sacks and three hurries on 61 reps. His pass block grade of 47.8 was also easily the worst he’s ever posted, and would make him one of the worst backs in football at it. Beyond PFF’s evaluation, I felt like he was unusually poor at it based on watching the games.

Finding Plan B

If Charbonnet continues to have issues picking up blocks and protecting Sam Darnold, they’ve got other options to consider. Jadarian Price has earned a couple of positive comments concerning his pass protection in training camp, but is still a rookie who didn’t do it much in college. Emanuel Wilson’s pass block data from his time in Green Bay is quite poor.

Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani participates in a blocking drill during training camp. | Corbin Smith/Seahawks On SI

It seems like the Seahawks are hoping that George Holani is the answer here. John Schneider referred to his pass protection last year in the postseason as ‘elite’, and his work has been noticeably strong during the blitz pickup drill in camp. There is some belief that Holani could be not just the best pass pro back on this team, but one of the best in the league.

One of the reasons John Schneider raved about George Holani after the Super Bowl was how he fared in pass protection during the playoffs. The GM called it “elite.”



A good example in this blitz pickup drill during the Seahawks’ first padded practice of camp. Holani is first up. pic.twitter.com/W61PnZFJ0m — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) July 30, 2026

Holani’s Role

Pro Football Focus was less positive about Holani’s performance last postseason, for whatever it’s worth. They gave him a 50.2 grade in pass protection, allowing two pressures on eleven reps. It’s probably a bad idea to draw any sweeping conclusions based on eleven reps in the first place, but it’s worth noting that your mileage may vary here.

Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani (36) during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But the team seems to believe he’s the guy here. There have already been some indications the team is planning on giving Holani a significant role in 2026 even after Zach returns. They think he has something good to offer. And part of that goodness seems to be wrapped up here.

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