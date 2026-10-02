Seahawks Injury Report: Jadarian Price Officially Ruled Out

The Seattle Seahawks will be back at home in Week 4 following a two-game road trip. They defeated the Arizona Cardinals in the first of two games on the road, but suffered a disheartening loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 3.

Now, they turn their attention to the Los Angeles Chargers, who come into the weekend with a record of 0-3. The Seahawks aren't an ideal team to face when you're struggling to score points, which has been the case for the Chargers this year. Even with five turnovers against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, Los Angeles scored just 16 points, which is their season high.

Seattle is also getting healthier on defense. On Friday, head coach Mike Macdonald said Julian Love would be in action after missing Week 3 with a calf injury. Also ready to go is running back George Holani, who is dealing with a rib injury.

One player who didn't receive good news on the Friday injury report is Jadarian Price. Macdonald said the rookie running back reaggravated an injury to his chest and shoulder, which will keep him out this weekend. That said, here's a look at the Seahawks report from Friday.

Seattle Seahawks injury report

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price runs with the ball in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Out:

Jadarian Price, RB, Chest/Shoulder

Questionable:

Ty Okada, S, Hamstring

Chazz Surratt, LB, Chest

No Designation:

Julian Love, S, Calf

George Holani, Rib

Price, the Seahawks first pick in the 2026 NFL draft, hasn't had the hot start to his rookie season that was expected. He has 28 attempts for 119 yards and four receptions for 21 yards. Price is still looking for his first career touchdown, which won't come until Week 5 at the earliest.

Losing Price is a blow, but getting Love back is huge. The veteran safety had an interception in each of the first two games of the season and is a difference-maker in the secondary.

Los Angeles Chargers injury report

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's a look at the injury report for the Chargers, which includes a questionable designation for two of their best players. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey is dealing with a foot injury while safety Derwin James has a hamstring injury.

OUT:

Brenen Thompson, WR, quad

Charlie Kolar, TE, forearm

Kayode Awosika, G, fibula

Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, hamstring



QUESTIONABLE:

Trey Lance, QB, groin

Ladd McConkey, WR, foot

Donte Jackson, CB, concussion

Derwin James, S, hamstring

Elijah Molden, S, hamstring



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