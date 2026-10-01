Seahawks Make Injury Headway, Zach Charbonnet, Julian Love, More

After yesterday’s injury report from the VMac, there was quite a bit left up in the air for the Seattle Seahawks and their fans. True clarity doesn’t start to set in until Thursday typically, so the report today was highly anticipated. The same went for the Chargers, who had a load of concerns of their own. So, let’s see what we got, starting with some good news.

Seahawks Get Big Zach Charbonnet Update

The big updates today came well before the actual report came out. Earlier this morning, we received confirmation that Zach Charbonnet was opening his practice window. While his actual return to games is still a ways away (he can not play this weekend), and we don’t know for sure how much ramp-up he’ll need, it’s an undeniable step in the right direction. He was limited.

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) carries the ball as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) defends. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Julian Love (calf) was limited again, but the real relief came when he spoke to the media during a team press conference before practice. It’s unlikely he’d do that if he thought he wouldn’t play, and he said himself that he believed he would be ready to roll. George Holani (rib) remained limited as well. But there was more good news to be had.

Ty Okada Finally Shows Up

Ty Okada (hamstring), having not practiced once since the season started, finally got some work in with a limited practice. This is a tremendous relief for the Seahawks, as their safety room has been heavily tested with injuries already this year. Perhaps Okada won’t be ready for the Chargers, but I like his odds of getting back in the very near future.

Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39) celebrates after retrieving a fumble during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rest of the report was encouraging too. Nick Emmanwori (ankle), Brandon Pili (neck), and Rashid Shaheed (hip) remained full participants. Jarran Reed (foot) and Grey Zabel (groin) practiced in full, as did the previously resting Leonard Williams. The only bad news was Jadarian Price (chest), missing practice entirely, a bad sign for his availability.

Los Angeles Chargers Can’t Catch A Break

The Chargers, on the other hand, had a report that could be best described as mixed. Maybe not even. The best thing that happened for them was Khalil Mack coming off his rest day to practice in full, while Bud Dupree was added as resting for today. Donte Jackson (concussion) and Justin Eboigbe (eye) went from DNP to limited, so that’s encouraging.

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Charlie Kolar (88) leads the Chargers onto the field prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other hand, Brenen Thompson (quadricep), Dalvin Tomlinson (hamstring), Charlie Kolar (forearm), and Kayode Awosika (fibula) all sat today yet again, and seem unlikely to play tomorrow. Elijah Molden (hamstring) and Keaton Mitchell (ankle) held at limited, so they are likely to play but may not be themselves in full. Trey Lance (groin) was limited again too.

The Latest Problems In Los Angeles

The real issue today for the Chargers was what got worse. And things got a lot worse for two very important players. Derwin James (hamstring) and Ladd McConkey (foot) were both limited yesterday, but missed practice entirely today, indicating some sort of regression that may keep them sidelined entirely this weekend. At this point, I’d say more likely than not.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) runs with the ball in the second half against the Buffalo Bills. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James is likely the best player on the Chargers’ defense, and has been fairly durable in recent seasons, so his absence would be felt hard. McConkey is the best a substandard wide receiver room has to offer right now. This is turning into a brutal week for a team that desperately needed some good news, and if things don’t turn tomorrow they’ll be down a lot of important pieces.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter