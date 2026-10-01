Seahawks Make Injury Headway, Zach Charbonnet, Julian Love, More
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After yesterday’s injury report from the VMac, there was quite a bit left up in the air for the Seattle Seahawks and their fans. True clarity doesn’t start to set in until Thursday typically, so the report today was highly anticipated. The same went for the Chargers, who had a load of concerns of their own. So, let’s see what we got, starting with some good news.
Seahawks Get Big Zach Charbonnet Update
The big updates today came well before the actual report came out. Earlier this morning, we received confirmation that Zach Charbonnet was opening his practice window. While his actual return to games is still a ways away (he can not play this weekend), and we don’t know for sure how much ramp-up he’ll need, it’s an undeniable step in the right direction. He was limited.
Julian Love (calf) was limited again, but the real relief came when he spoke to the media during a team press conference before practice. It’s unlikely he’d do that if he thought he wouldn’t play, and he said himself that he believed he would be ready to roll. George Holani (rib) remained limited as well. But there was more good news to be had.
Ty Okada Finally Shows Up
Ty Okada (hamstring), having not practiced once since the season started, finally got some work in with a limited practice. This is a tremendous relief for the Seahawks, as their safety room has been heavily tested with injuries already this year. Perhaps Okada won’t be ready for the Chargers, but I like his odds of getting back in the very near future.
The rest of the report was encouraging too. Nick Emmanwori (ankle), Brandon Pili (neck), and Rashid Shaheed (hip) remained full participants. Jarran Reed (foot) and Grey Zabel (groin) practiced in full, as did the previously resting Leonard Williams. The only bad news was Jadarian Price (chest), missing practice entirely, a bad sign for his availability.
Los Angeles Chargers Can’t Catch A Break
The Chargers, on the other hand, had a report that could be best described as mixed. Maybe not even. The best thing that happened for them was Khalil Mack coming off his rest day to practice in full, while Bud Dupree was added as resting for today. Donte Jackson (concussion) and Justin Eboigbe (eye) went from DNP to limited, so that’s encouraging.
On the other hand, Brenen Thompson (quadricep), Dalvin Tomlinson (hamstring), Charlie Kolar (forearm), and Kayode Awosika (fibula) all sat today yet again, and seem unlikely to play tomorrow. Elijah Molden (hamstring) and Keaton Mitchell (ankle) held at limited, so they are likely to play but may not be themselves in full. Trey Lance (groin) was limited again too.
The Latest Problems In Los Angeles
The real issue today for the Chargers was what got worse. And things got a lot worse for two very important players. Derwin James (hamstring) and Ladd McConkey (foot) were both limited yesterday, but missed practice entirely today, indicating some sort of regression that may keep them sidelined entirely this weekend. At this point, I’d say more likely than not.
James is likely the best player on the Chargers’ defense, and has been fairly durable in recent seasons, so his absence would be felt hard. McConkey is the best a substandard wide receiver room has to offer right now. This is turning into a brutal week for a team that desperately needed some good news, and if things don’t turn tomorrow they’ll be down a lot of important pieces.
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Brendon Nelson has been a passionate Seattle Seahawks fan since 1996, and began covering the team and the NFL at large on YouTube in 2007. His work is focused on trending topics, data and analytics. Brendon graduated from the University of Washington-Tacoma in 2011 and lives in Lakewood, WA.Follow SeahawksBN