Mike Macdonald’s Seattle Seahawks saw their 12-game overall winning streak come to an end last Sunday via a 33-31 road loss to the Washington Commanders. Meanwhile, Jim Harbaugh’s club remains of one of five NFL teams looking for its first victory of 2026. The Los Angeles Chargers couldn’t take advantage of five Buffalo Bills turnovers last Sunday at Orchard Park on the way to a 24-16 setback.

The Bolts are off to their worst start since losing their first four games in 2017. Now they face the reigning Super Bowl champions off their first loss since Week 11 of 2025. And under Macdonald, the Seahawks haven’t lost two consecutive games since Weeks 15 and 16 of 2024.

Seahawks vs. Chargers History

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From 1977-2001, these teams were both members of the AFC West. With realignment in 2002, the Seahawks returned to the NFC West where they played during their debut season in 1976. Hence, this is just the seventh meeting between the clubs since ’02.

Four years ago, Pete Carroll’s Seahawks came away with a 37-23 victory at SoFi Stadium in the clubs’ last encounter. As for the Chargers’ last appearance in the Pacific Northwest, the Bolts posted a 25-17 victory in 2018.

Chargers’ offense has yet to get untracked this season

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Under coordinator Mike McDaniel, the Chargers’ offense entered Week 4 ranked 20th in the NFL in both total yards per game and passing yards per contest. Harbaugh’s club has produced five offensive TDs—compared to six turnovers—and has scored one fewer touchdown than Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba (6).

A year ago, Macdonald’s club allowed an NFL-low 292 points and gave up the sixth-fewest total yards in the league. Three weeks into 2026, the Seahawks lead the NFL in total defense. While they have rank first in pass defense, it’s somewhat ironic that all five offensive TDs allowed by the club have come via the air.

Keep an Eye on Seahawks’ DL Leonard Williams

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Although the Chargers are averaging a respectable 113.0 yards per game rushing (12th in the NFL), the team’s longest run from scrimmage has been a mere 17 yards via both Omarion Hampton and 2026 free-agent pickup Keaton Mitchell. The Bolts did run for a season-best 131 yards in last week’s loss at Buffalo.

Steady Seahawks’ veteran Leonard Williams is one reason that the team is allowing just 87.0 yards per game on the ground. The 12-year pro is currently Pro Football Focus’ 17th-ranked interior defender. He’s totaled 13 tackles, five quarterback hits, and has nearly half (3.0) of Seattle’s seven sacks this season.

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