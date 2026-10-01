Seahawks Provide Latest Injury Updates on Julian Love, Ty Okada, Grey Zabel, More

The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers have both dropped their Wednesday injury reports, which helps provide a baseline for the rest of the week in terms of health. Both squads are dealing with non-trivial issues right now, so fans will be paying close attention to the progress the players show at practice this week. Let’s take a look.

Seattle Seahawks Get Great News On Love

Let’s start with the good news. Nick Emmanwori (ankle) remains a full participant in practice and seems just about past his injury issues. Brandon Pili (neck) was a full go, and is seemingly completely past his week 2 concussion. Rashid Shaheed (hip) who went down hard and missed the end of the game against the Commanders, practiced in full too.

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But the spotlight right now is on Julian Love (calf), who gave a limited practice today, indicating a good shot at returning for the game on Sunday. He was very much missed against Washington, and getting him back is vital, so that’s a relief. Leonard Williams was limited, but just for rest. George Holani (rib) traded in his knee injury for a different one, but was still limited.

Jadarian Price (chest) remains a partial practicer today with the same issue as last week, but we can now add Jarran Reed (foot) and Grey Zabel (groin) to the list. We don’t have much in the way of details there, but both got through last week’s game, so I’d assume it’s minor. Only Ty Okada (hamstring) remains out entirely, a mystery that deepens every week.

Los Angeles Chargers Not In A Great Place

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) catches the ball during minicamp at The Bolt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers have more problems with their injury list, however. Derwin James (hamstring), one of their stars, was limited today. Ladd McConkey (foot), their top receiving option, was similarly limited. Keaton Mitchell (ankle), the backup running back, was a late addition to the report, and other starting safety Elijah Molden (hamstring) showed up too.

Starting cornerback Donte Jackson (concussion) seems likely to miss this week after not practicing today, same for tight end Charlie Kolar (forearm). Kayode Awosika (fibula) missed practice, a guard who actually played most of the snaps so far this season at left guard. Rotational defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (eye) remains out as well.

Brenen Thompson (quadricep), a backup wide receiver, and Dalvin Tomlinson (hamstring), a rotational defensive tackle, rounded out the DNP list. Not a pretty sight for an 0-3 team. The best news I have is that Khalil Mack was just resting today and that Trey Lance (groin) only getting in limited work today shouldn’t have much impact on Sunday.

Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (7) carries the ball while defended by Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Waiting On Injured Reserve Saviors

The main disappointment for the Seahawks today was the lack of players getting their practice windows opened. Zach Charbonnet and Irv Charles, who are both primed to return as early as week 5 against the 49ers, remain on ice for the time being. If they don’t start practicing this week, it's hard to imagine they can start playing in games next week.

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