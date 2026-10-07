Seahawks Injury Report Provides Latest on Ty Okada, Leonard Williams, and Much More

After a start to the 2026 season that has, in many ways, been defined by injuries, the Seattle Seahawks have gotten a relatively peaceful Wednesday report. There’s still time for things to become messier, but right now it’s looking like a chill week. The 49ers less so, but even they by and large know what they’ll be bringing to bear this weekend already.

Seahawks Get Some New Dings, But No Holes

It’s not a perfect injury report. But when are things ever perfect in a sport this violent? Patrick O’Connell (thumb) is a new addition to the report this week, but still practiced in full, so it’s hardly worth noting. The full participant that is really exciting, however, is Ty Okada (hamstring), who seems poised to make his first start of the season this weekend for sure.

Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39) celebrates a pass interception during the first half against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zach Charbonnet (knee) and Irv Charles (knee) are both working their way back, and got limited participation today. George Holani (ribs) stayed limited, and Tyrice Knight (ankle), Nehemiah Pritchett (ankle), and Beau Stephens (knee) all got partial work with new injuries. Leonard Williams (ankle), as Mike indicated earlier today, got limited practice.

Other than Charbonnet and Charles, I’d expect all of these players to be ready to roll on Sunday, with few or no limitations. The only full DNPs today were Jaxon Smith-Njigba getting a rest day and Chazz Surratt (calf). Surratt is notable, since he was limited late last week, but he’s also a pure special teamer so the significance is fairly low.

49ers Dealing With Plenty

Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (2) runs the ball against San Francisco 49ers defensive line Nick Bosa (97) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San Francisco is very banged up right now, although they at least have the benefit of more or less knowing who will be available this week already. Jaden Dugger (shoulder), a part-time linebacker, was a full participant along with edge rusher Romello Height (hand), so their availability is not particularly questionable at this point in time.

Kaelon Black (illness), Mike Evans (ribs), and Mykel Williams (knee) were all limited, but all three are expected to go for various reasons. Williams in particular is interesting, as this would be his first game in close to a year and he just came off IR this week, so while he’s expected to go, you might be looking at 15 or so snaps. Evans played through his injury last week.

The DNP list is long. Nick Bosa (knee, calf), Kyle Juszczyk (knee), Marques Sigle (ankle) and James Thompson (ankle) are all on it, and have all been more or less declared out this week by Kyle Shanahan. Dre Greenlaw, Christian McCaffrey, and Trent Williams also took the day off, but for rest. Only Upton Stout (shoulder) is an unknown going into the week.

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