Seahawks 'Not Sure' About Injury Severity to Abe Lucas, George Holani

Already banged up, the Seattle Seahawks unfortunately didn’t get out of their Week 10 win against the Las Vegas Raiders without new injuries.

Starting right tackle Abraham Lucas exited the game early and did not return after running back George Holani had already left. Defensive tackle Jarran Reed also exited the game and was ruled doubtful to return, but he did go back into the game.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said after the game that he is unsure of the severity of both Lucas and Holani’s injuries. He did confirm that Lucas has an ankle sprain.

Status of Lucas, Holani up in the air

“Abe is an ankle; to what degree, we’re not sure,” Macdonald said. “George is a knee; to what degree, we’re not sure.”

Backup tackle Bobby Hart finished the game for the Seahawks at right tackle, adding a third replacement to an offensive line that was already missing starting left tackle Charles Cross and left guard Quenton Nelson.

Oct 25, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani (36) avoids a tackle by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) during the third quarter at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Surprisingly, even with that many changes up front, Seattle totaled 150 rushing yards — its third-most of the season — and protected backup quarterback Drew Lock well enough that he completed 14 of 17 passes for 240 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

At running back, the Seahawks only had Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price available for the rest of the game. Holani was the third running back, but luckily he wasn’t needed in the win.

Macdonald wouldn’t commit to a potential post-bye-week plan for the offensive line if Lucas is forced to miss time. Cross has already missed three games and could return after the bye, which would likely lead to Josh Jones moving to the right side if Lucas is out.

“I’m not sure what we’d do … We’ll see how serious it is with Abe, and then we’ll put a plan together, and I’ll fill you guys in when we make that decision,” Macdonald added.

The Seahawks were already missing defensive lineman Leonard Williams, quarterback Sam Darnold, backup running back Emanuel Wilson, Cross and Nelson entering the game. The hope now is that most of those players will be able to return when the Seahawks face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 29.

Macdonald said the team will be off until Monday, Nov. 23, when they return from the bye.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter