Seahawks Injury Report Updates on Nick Emmanwori and Ty Okada

Fans of the Seattle Seahawks were doubtlessly hoping that the Thursday report from practice might quell their concerns about the roster. Wednesday’s provided frustratingly little movement for the players who missed the opener, but Thursday’s might have been able to quell the concern. Unfortunately, for the most part, nothing was really different.

Seahawks Still Waiting On Positive Movement

Once again, the Seahawks had two players miss practice entirely. The same two, with Sam Darnold (glute) and Ty Okada (hamstring). Darnold is a non-story since it’s already been announced that he would miss this week, but Okada’s probably off the board for this weekend after yet another missed practice. His out-of-nowhere injury looks severe.

Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39) celebrates after retrieving a fumble during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Jones (knee) being limited still is the least of the team’s concerns, as Anthony Bradford (knee, hip) apparently got worse with the addition of the hip problem. The big one, however, is Nick Emmanwori (ankle, hip), who remains stuck in limited form. Given he missed the Patriots game after limited practice, it’s reasonable to suspect he’ll not make it back this week.

The only good news today was Cooper Kupp (back) going to full, and it’s not as if people were concerned about him for this game. Tory Horton (hamstring) is on track to make his debut, and Josh Jobe (wrist) is still a full participant. Overall, it’s frustrating to see players not making progress, particularly with how vital it is for them to play with Darnold out.

Cardinals Sitting On A Big Mystery Box

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Roy Lopez (51) runs a drill during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Budda Baker, Trey McBride, and Josh Sweat all got the thumbs up today with full statuses, so nothing’s going on there after rest days. However, both of their starting guards were posted as limited. Isaac Seumalo (shoulder) and Isaiah Adams (knee) are about to take on the best interior defensive line in football, so the last thing they need are injuries.

And a massive chunk of Arizona’s defense is in a wounded state. Andrew Billings (knee) was a new addition as limited, and Roy Lopez (groin) went backwards to a full DNP, which is a very bad sign. Jack Gibbens (shoulder), a starting linebacker, remains limited, and Cody Simon (shoulder), one of his backups, is held in the same state.

The secondary doesn’t look great either, as both Max Melton (ankle) and Garrett Williams (achilles) are limited, and I’d bet against Williams playing given the nature of his injury. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ribs) was also limited, and while he’s a backup, the Cardinals are already down a reserve safety in Kitan Crawford. Not an injury report you want to see either.

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