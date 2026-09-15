Seattle Seahawks' Early Injury Concerns Heading Into Week 2 vs. Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks (1-0) are feeling good about their chances to remain a Super Bowl contender, but the goal is to ensure they maintain stability. Seattle is coming off a 13-10 win at home on Wednesday over the New England Patriots in a game where quarterback Sam Darnold’s early injury was one of the biggest takeaways.

The Seahawks had extra days to heal and rest up for their road game of the season at the Arizona Cardinals (1-0). The Cardinals are trying to prove they aren’t the little brother of the NFC West Division, especially after the shocking 26-14 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Seattle has more injuries and health concerns to watch out for in Week 2.

The Latest on Sam Darnold

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) takes the field for warm ups before a game against the New England Patriots at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There has been a lot of uncertainty about the injury and timeline surrounding Darnold’s injury. Darnold went from having a major hip injury/fracture to a minor injury. He has now had a soft tissue (glute) injury that doesn’t have a firm timeline. Darnold will, at least, miss the Week 2 road game at Arizona.

While backup quarterback Drew Lock will start for the Seahawks this upcoming Sunday, there is some good news surrounding Darnold. He was seen at the practice facility and doing what he can. Head coach Mike Macdonald should have more on Darnold’s real injury and potential timeline in the next few days. Darnold is out for a short-term rather than a long-term timeline.

Second-Year Players Coming Back Soon?

Two players who have yet to make their 2026 NFL Season debuts are second-year nickel/safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle) and second-year wide receiver Tory Horton (hamstring). Emmanwori is a key piece to the Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense, as his absence was noticeable in defending against the Patriots’ short-passing game. Horton has the potential to be a solid deep-threat, speedy weapon. Both players were reportedly available for warmups but were limited.

Another Defensive Starter to Worry About?

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) tackels New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas (3) during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is early for a player’s availability for Week 2, but there wasn’t much to indicate that linebacker Ernest Jones IV was battling through some injuries. Jones finished the Week 1 game versus the Patriots leading both teams in total tackles (13) and solo tackles (8). He wasn’t available at the start of practice to media availability. Jones could be on the rest, or he might have an injury keeping him out.

Safety Ty Okada (hamstring) remains out for the Seahawks. There is no idea about the severity of his injury that kept him out of the Week 1 matchup. Veteran Rodney Thomas II was pulled up from the practice squad to start. If Okada remains out, Thomas likely remains the starter.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter