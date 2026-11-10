Mike Macdonald Discusses Seahawks Plan at Quarterback

After a 2025 season where the Seattle Seahawks were almost entirely without quarterback drama, 2026 has been the exact opposite.

As of this moment, both Sam Darnold and Drew Lock are nursing multiple injuries. A couple days ago, there was even a moment where it looked like Jalen Milroe was in line to start. So, where do things currently stand?

Mike Macdonald’s Timeline

It was fairly clear days ago that Darnold was unlikely to be healed up in time for the Las Vegas Raiders game. Lock suffered an oblique injury during the Arizona Cardinals game on top of his elbow problem, so his status was initially unknown. However, according to Lock himself and head coach Mike Macdonald, he should be available this week.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) leaves the field after defeating the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After that, the Seahawks have their bye week, giving them extra time to sort things out. And yesterday afternoon during his typical Monday press conference, Macdonald indicated he believed that Darnold would be ready to play on the other side of that bye. He stopped short of making any promises, but it sure sounds like the starting job is going back to Darnold.

Weighing The Decision

Assuming that is the case, then I can certainly understand the decision. Macdonald isn’t going to be in a hurry to ditch the quarterback that helped him win a Super Bowl just nine months ago, and Darnold’s play against Kansas City reminded everyone that high-level play is still within his abilities. But does that make it the right decision?

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes the ball against the Chicago Bears. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I’m not so sure. We have a pretty decent sample size, going back to last season, of Darnold being a below average quarterback with occasional flashes of greatness here and there. For the most part this season, he’s been downright bad. Lock has played a much more complimentary style of football that I think serves this team better.

The Setup

Beyond my own personal beliefs about who the better option is right now, however, there’s another layer. Lock has started two games, both against the Arizona Cardinals, and gets a third start this week against the Las Vegas Raiders. Very poor defenses, the kind that any competent quarterback can produce against.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe (6) drops back to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Darnold comes back after the bye, he jumps right into a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, who have one of the NFL’s better defenses. It’s a circumstance that does feel like something of a setup that makes Lock look better. It also continues something of a pattern to this season so far, where Darnold gets saddled with the harder matchups.

If Lock does well this week and Darnold struggles in Week 12, well, the discourse is only going to get hotter. Darnold does get the Dallas Cowboys the following week, at least, but even if Darnold gets his starting job back I find it hard to believe he has an infinitely long leash. This controversy isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, is what I’m getting at here.

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