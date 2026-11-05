Seahawks Injury Report Updates on Drew Lock, Uchenna Nwosu, More

It took much longer than typical, but the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals finally released injury reports after practicing later than usual. Both lists are quite long, so perhaps putting the information together took some time. Neither team is likely thrilled with the current state of their rosters, so let’s run it down bit by bit and then watch for improvement.

Seahawks Hold Walkthrough, Estimate Plenty Of Pain

It wasn’t a real practice today in Seattle, since the team just played on Monday, so take this for what it is right now. In any case, Nick Emmanwori (shoulder), Tory Horton (hand), and Tyrice Knight (thigh) all checked in with what seem to be new injuries (Knight’s prior listing was not for a thigh), but all were listed as full participants and should be perfectly fine.

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) looks on during the first half against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Limited included Anthony Bradford (knee), Velus Jones (hamstring), Drew Lock (right elbow), Quenton Nelson (knee), and Uchenna Nwosu (ankle). The big one to watch right now is, of course, Drew Lock, and you’d figure he needs to have a full practice at some point to play a game. Nwosu progressing to partial progress, however, is a great sign.

The DNPs of the day are pretty substantial, although most are anticipated. Charles Cross (ankle), Sam Darnold (quadricep, ribs), Connor O’Toole (foot), Brandon Pili (back), Rashid Shaheed (knee), and Leonard Williams (stinger). We already know Darnold is out this week, but the rest have what seems to be a chance to play this weekend. And we may need them.

Cardinals Light On Day-To-Day Injuries, Heavy On Long Termers

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Shemar James (50) chases Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (20). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In terms of the actual injury report, the Cardinals look to be in decent shape. They do have a lot of DNPs, but most of them are for rest days. Budda Baker, Hjalte Froholdt, Isaac Seumalo, and Josh Sweat got the day off for that purpose, and Jacoby Brissett is on ice because of the imminent trade. Reggie Virgil (back) was a full participant, so a minor issue there.

They do have some very significant players in the limited participation pool, but their status as limited today is promising for their availability. Isaiah Adams (ankle), Walter Nolen (ankle), and Michael Wilson (ribs) among them. Wilson is particularly interesting, as he has two broken ribs but seems adamant on playing. We’ll see which way it goes this week.

The DNPs include Bam Knight (concussion), Jon Gaines (ankle), and Jayden Williams (knee), three players I would anticipate sit on Sunday. But remember, this comes on top of the numerous long-term injuries to players like Kendrick Bourne, Paris Johnson Jr, Will Johnson, Jeremiyah Love, and even James Conner and Tip Reiman. It’s a beat up squad.

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