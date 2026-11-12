Seahawks Injury Report Has Great News For Multiple Key Starters

It’s time for the first injury report of the week courtesy of the Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders. Obviously, the Seahawks are in a fairly injured state, and the fanbase is eager to see at least some of those players start going in the right direction so they can play again. We won’t get everything we want today, but we definitely got a few things we needed.

Seahawks List Is Long, But Getting Softer

A.J. Barner (finger) was added to the report, quite possibly from the touchdown ‘catch’ last week, but is a full participant regardless. The highlight of the day is definitely Rashid Shaheed (knee) getting to full status, after not practicing at all last week. It’s a strong indication that he’ll be on the field this Sunday, to help an offense that could really use his downfield speed.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) runs for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jarran Reed both sat for non-injury reasons. That’s the easy stuff. The pool of limited players includes Anthony Bradford (knee), Derick Hall (back), Drew Lock (right elbow, oblique), Uchenna Nwosu (ankle), and Connor O’Toole (foot). Offhand, I would expect all five of those players to play on Sunday, but any injury is noteworthy.

Nwosu’s return to practice is particularly significant, as he attempted a similar timeline last week with a limited practice on Wednesday before getting banished back to DNP the next two days. Hopefully this time, whatever setback or occurrence caused him to hit the bench doesn’t happen and he’s able to progress. The other injuries strike me as management ones.

Finally, Charles Cross (ankle), Sam Darnold (ribs, quadricep), Quenton Nelson (knee), Brandon Pili (back), and Leonard Williams (stinger) were the DNPs of the day. Pili and Williams apparently did some light work before practice, so progress is being made and they still have a chance this week. I would assume the first three, however, are waiting for after the bye week.

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) scores a touch down during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders Are Clean, Continuing A Trend

The Raiders have been among the healthiest teams in the NFL this year, and they’re currently sitting quite pretty in terms of possible absences this weekend. The team had only four players listed on their report, and one of them was a full participant. That player, Ian Thomas (ankle), is a third string tight end who sees only occasional snaps.

Thomas Booker (ankle) and Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder, back) are limited today, and that’s not an insignificant one-two, since they combine to be a significant chunk of the Raiders’ interior defensive line. Trey Zuhn (concussion) was also limited, the backup center who has gotten little action so far this year. Otherwise, the Raiders look quite healthy and ready to roll.

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