Seahawks insider makes stunning pick for team's best rookie

The 12-3 Seattle Seahawks have received a number of key contributions from their 2025 rookie draft class, but ESPN's selection of who stands out as the best of that bunch may surprise you.

While safety Nick Emmanwori has been filling up the stat sheet, making splashy plays all over the field for Mike Macdonald's defense, it's one of the hogs up front on offense that takes home their selection for the Seahawks standout rookie.

Left guard Grey Zabel is beat writer Brady Henderson's choice for Seattle's most outstanding rookie, helping solidify a long-standing issue along the team's historically-maligned offensive line.

"Zabel was the Seahawks' highest-rated interior offensive lineman prospect, and the 18th pick has shown why. He ranks first among all guards in run block win rate while starting all 15 games." Brady Henderson, ESPN

Zabel has held down the starting left guard spot ever since he first set foot on the Seahawks practice field in May. While he's experienced the typical ups and downs most first-year players experience in the league his play has been steady throughout, with consistent moments of excellence mixed in.

Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Grey Zabel (76) at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

And in addition to being a productive blocker, Zabel showed off his toughness when he was able to bounce back and start against the Tennessee Titans in week 12 after leaving the game with what appeared at the time to be a significant knee injury in the Seahawks 21-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams the week before.

Still, it wasn't an easy choice for Henderson to select Zabel over the dynamic Emmanwori, whom the Seahawks traded up to get with the 35th pick. The former South Carolina standout has lived up to the biling.

"This distinction could just as easily go to second-round pick Nick Emmanwori, who has the third-best odds for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year (+750 at DraftKings) as an almost-every-down playmaker at nickelback. The tie goes to Zabel because while Emmanwori missed three games and most of a fourth, Seattle's left guard has played almost 99% of the team's offensive snaps." Brady Henderson, ESPN

Next up for Zabel as the Seahawks try and close out the season as the NFC's No. 1 seed is a matchup this Sunday in Carolina against the surprising 8-7 Titans and their outstanding defensive tackle Derrick Brown, himself fueled by extra motivation this week after being snubbed by Pro Bowl voters.

Beyond that, it's fair to expect even glossier accolades for Zabel in the future. While he wasn't ultimately selected to this year's Pro Bowl, he did finish 3rd overall in fan voting among NFL guards. Another season like this one, and we should expect to see Zabel playing in many of these games for years to come.

