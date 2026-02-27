What Top DB Prospects Said About Seahawks

​The second half of the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine began with the test and on-field evaluations. This is where teams get an idea of the prospects they are looking at and how they fit into their team structure. Another way for the team to get a better understanding of the prospects is through meetings and quick interviews. This is where the Seattle Seahawks have been busy through this Scouting Combine.

The Seahawks spent a good portion of the Scouting Combine talking to multiple defensive backs. Seattle could have as many as two open spots in the secondary if it can’t re-sign safety Coby Bryant and cornerback Riq Woolen or Josh Jobe. The Seahawks are potentially investing heavily in defensive back prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. These prospects had some things to say about the Seahawks when asked about their meetings.

Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (Toledo)

McNeil-Warren is underrated, considering he is coming from a small division one program. He possesses great size and moves throughout the field with a combination of speed, power, and agility. He talks about studying the Seahawks’ defense and loves the team despite not meeting with them yet.

“Their defense went crazy this year. I feel like they got a lot of versatility around the whole field. They can play anywhere they want to play, just seeing them playing fast and physical, I feel like I can fit in with them.”

#15 overall on Danial Jeremiah's top prospects of the 2026 NFL Draft class.

Safety Dillon Thieneman (Oregon)

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thieneman is a highly productive, versatile safety, multi-year starter at Purdue and then Oregon, with a high football-IQ. He talked about the Seahawks’ versatile defensive backs and what impressed them the most, and then how his meeting went.

“They got the big nickel (Nick Emmanwori) and Witherspoon playing a little slot and corner there and safeties, how they rotate them, I think it’s pretty good.....I have (had a meeting with the Seahawks), and it went very well. It was a very, very good meeting.”

#23 overall on Danial Jeremiah's top prospects of the 2026 NFL Draft class.

Cornerback Colton Hood (Tennessee)

Hood is one of the most physical and lockdown-centric corners that match speed and turns. He is also one of the best run-stoppers among all corners in this class. Hood met with the Seahawks and had a personal moment between him and head coach Mike Macdonald.

“It went great. I love coach Mike (Macdonald). My little brother is a big Seahawks fan. I got to get him on the phone with the head coach. It went great, I love Coach Mike for sure.”

#26 overall on Danial Jeremiah's top prospects of the 2026 NFL Draft class.

Cornerback Avieon Terrell (Clemson)

Despite being small, Terrell is an aggressive and physical playmaker who has great versatility to play outside corner or slot corner, and can force turnovers. Terrell was also asked about his meeting with the Seahawks.

“It went good, just the talk we had. I like the organization a lot, I like the defense they have, so it felt good meeting with them.”

#30 overall on Danial Jeremiah's top prospects of the 2026 NFL Draft class.

Cornerback Brandon Cisse (South Carolina)

Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks cornerback Brandon Cisse (15) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson Tigers wide receiver Tristan Smith (3) in the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Cisse should be considered one of the man-coverage corners in this draft class based on press-man skills, his incredible ball skills, and his ability to track the ball. Cisse was very high on Witherspoon, Emmanwori, and the Seahawks, and he already has a tight connection to Seattle and Emmanwori.

“So I actually played 7-on-7 with Nick (Emmanwori) in high school. I was at the NFC Championship when they played the (Los Angeles) Rams to go watch them, it's actually one of the best environments I’ve seen in a long time, so I’ve seen the Seahawks, I’ve studied their defense....I talked to him (Nick) a few days ago, so we keep in contact.”

#37 overall on Danial Jeremiah's top prospects of the 2026 NFL Draft class.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter