Why the Seahawks Shouldn't Have Any Regret Moving on From Kenneth Walker III

Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Season is in the books, and half of the teams remain undefeated. Among them are the Seattle Seahawks, who took down the New England Patriots 13-10 at home in a Super Bowl LX rematch. This was the first game to kick off the new season.

The last game of Week 1 was the Denver Broncos visiting the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs dominated their divisional rival 31-10 thanks to a standout performance from their new running back and former Seahawk Kenneth Walker III. He rushed for 173 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, as well as a reception touchdown.

There is already some discussion that the Seahawks made a mistake letting Walker go to test out free agency, but in the end, the goals between the Super Bowl MVP and the Seahawks were just too different.

Walker’s Frustrations Wasn’t Just Money

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker left Seattle to get more money than what the front office was offering him. His three-year, $43.050 million deal to the Chiefs pushed the running back market significantly for Detroit’s Jahmyr Gibbs and Atlanta’s Bijan Robinson. Walker’s biggest strife during his time with the Seahawks was the philosophy over the multiple running backs used.

Walker didn’t appreciate how the Seahawks consistently split his reps with Zach Charbonnet. Those feelings grew during the regular season, and he felt like he wanted to leave Seattle. By the time the playoffs were here, Charbonnet suffered a torn ACL. Despite a successful postseason and earning Super Bowl MVP, there wasn’t much keeping Walker in Seattle. There were too many philosophical differences between the Seahawks’ team values and his individual goals.

The Seahawks Accomplished Their Goals in the Offseason

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle addressed the biggest issues in the offseason. They needed to see which veterans were buying into the team philosophy, and they needed to take care of their stars. General manager John Schneider and his front office staff handled extensions for several key players. Among the players that got extended were wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, cornerback Devon Witherspoon, defensive tackle Leonard Williams, offensive tackle Charles Cross and edge rusher Derick Hall.

The Seahawks could’ve found a way to pay some of their key players and Walker, but there is a good chance that the team received an offer to pay more money than what Kansas City is paying him. Seattle can’t keep everyone happy, especially a player who was constantly unhappy about his split reps. He likely took less money with the Chiefs if he was promised a large portion of the reps in the running game.

Schneider and his team reset the timeline and added another year by drafting running back Jadarian Price in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. His athleticism and experience playing in a team-focused philosophy are the perfect traits for a key player for the Seahawks. He should get more chances in Week 2 at the Arizona Cardinals now that the offense is installing Drew Lock as the starting quarterback with Sam Darnold out with an injury.

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