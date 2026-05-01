Seahawks Sign Six Draft Picks To Rookie Contracts

The Seahawks wasted little time getting a majority of their top rookies on their contracts, announcing that six of their new players had come to terms on their deals yesterday. There’s very little to negotiate for these players, as the length and value of their contracts are pretty much entirely determined by the NFL’s CBA scaling it to their pick slotting.

Most of the signed players were taken later in the draft by the Seahawks, which makes sense. They have much less to dispute since their contracts will be much smaller. Top picks can levy for higher guarantees or different structures, but for the players that feel fortunate just to get drafted, you’re better off just locking things in fast, especially with minicamp here.

CB Julian Neal was the one top 100 player to sign yesterday, joining IOL Beau Stephens, CB Andre Fuller, DT Deven Eastern, and CB Michael Dansby. Very late in the evening, a sixth Seahawk joined them, WR Emmanuel Henderson Jr. This leaves only their top two selections unsigned, opening up the possibility that there will be some tug-of-war over particulars.

Iowa offensive lineman Beau Stephens (OL48) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

None of the signed players are locking in particularly large deals. Neal, the biggest of the six, has his four year deal estimated to be around $6,693,000, with a first year cap hit of $1,217,080. Neither figure really moves the needle in a league where the salary cap has pushed beyond $300 million. Life-changing for him, I’m sure, but a drop in the bucket for the team.

Stephens is estimated to secure a $4,902,372 deal, with a first year hit at $1,015,597. Henderson Jr not too far behind at $4,653,192, good for $953,299 in 2026. Fuller’s $4,520,732 hits at $920,184 for now. Eastern ranks just behind, with $4,508,624 and $917,157 this season. Dansby brings up the rear, pulling down $4,500,488 and $915,120 in 2026 cap.

Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. (1) runs with the ball against Utah Utes cornerback Blake Cotton (16). | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Nothing that really tilts the balance of the checkbooks. The bigger money will go to the top picks, whenever those contracts get signed. Price in particular gets a more credible deal, scaled to $16,783,748 over four seasons, with a possible fifth year option, and $3,051,627 in the first year. Clark is set at $7,878,200, with $1,432,411 in 2026.

All of these signings will still leave plenty of money for the Seahawks to make some additional moves this offseason. The combined cap hits of these eight rookies will come in at about $10.4 million, and the Seahawks have plenty more to spend. But for these six, there are no chances being taken concerning a minicamp injury over the next two days.

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