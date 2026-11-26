This week, the Seattle Seahawks have their last real chance of convincing the NFL world that they can still be real contenders this season, so all eyes are on Santa Clara. I asked my discord server what their biggest questions about the team are right now. Let’s take a look at what’s on the mind of the fans. The wording of the questions has been lightly edited for this article.

How Many Lives Does Sam Have Left?

“What will it take for Sam Darnold to get benched?”

My theory is that they’re going to keep him out there until they feel like they’re certain that he’s not the guy. That might be frustrating for some fans, but it’s somewhat understandable. The Seattle Seahawks are a few months away from making a franchise-altering decision on extending Sam Darnold for massive money. They want more data.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is sacked by Chicago Bears defensive line Montez Sweat (98). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That mentality might end up costing this team a postseason spot, but they might also believe that Drew Lock is capped and isn’t good enough to win in the playoffs. A year after winning the super bowl, the standard is higher than just making the dance. I understand it, although I’m not sure I agree with the assumption about Lock. I feel like Sam’s leash is still long.

Giving Darnold The Support He Needs

“What do the Seahawks need to do for the offense to be more consistent with Sam?”

I think this one is pretty straightforward. Despite Sam’s tremendous amount of success on third down in the game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Seahawks must stay out of third down and pass situations. That means being more successful on first and second down. I’m looking at Brian Fleury to call a better game, and the running game to grind out more yards.

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) runs with the ball in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with these adjustments in place, I don’t expect much. There’s reason to believe that Darnold was, to an extent, figured out last season at the halfway point. I don’t believe the early-season MVP-caliber Sam Darnold will ever come back. But he can be a good starter, good enough to have a lot of success on a team with a defense this elite.

Finding The Best Possible Offensive Line

“Is there any possibility for Anthony Bradford and Quenton Nelson to both start at guard when Nelson comes back?”

I have an appreciation for Anthony Bradford, and I do believe he has been over-hated in previous seasons, but I think it’s time to move on. His play since returning from his knee injury has been brutal, and I find it hard to believe the juice is worth the squeeze anymore. He’ll be gone in the offseason, we may as well play the players who are part of the future.

Seattle Seahawks guard Grey Zabel (76) during the first training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I don’t think there’s a good answer for Seattle’s offensive line problems this season. I do believe that Grey Zabel is destined to move to center next year, but he needs an offseason and training camp to learn how to consistently snap and call out blocking assignments. It’s just not reasonable for him to learn it on the fly. It’s suboptimal, but he’s right guard for now.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter