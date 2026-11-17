This 2026 NFL Season has been confusing for the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) and the 12. May signs show the Seahawks may have taken a few bad steps back from their Super Bowl-winning form. The offense may be finally establishing itself after the 21-13 road win at the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. There might still be some questions at quarterback that need to be answered.

On Monday, head coach Mike Macdonald already issued a statement that Darnold will be the starting quarterback moving forward, if he is healthy. The biggest factor is whether he is healthy, as he has missed the last two games with a quad and broken ribs injury. There are several reasons why Darnold should start the rest of the season, but there are key reasons why Lock should start.

​Why Darnold Should Start the Rest of the Season

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) stands in the pocket against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​The Seahawks have already decided that Darnold is the best fit for the offense long-term. He needs a lot of things around him to be right or nearly perfect. He needs the offensive line healthy, an established running game, competent play calling and a reliable pass-catcher. Darnold has only had one of those all season with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Ngiba. Once he has them, he can outperform expectations, as evident in the NFC Title game.

​With Price and Charbonnet back, offensive coordinator Brian Fleury getting more comfortable with the offense and the offensive line returning healthy, Darnold has what he needs to push the limits for an explosive offense. Darnold possesses the consistency and big-play vision to get the offense rolling. His downside is his turnovers, which have been an issue due to the limited offense and his injuries. Darnold has more upside due to his experience and familiarity with the team.​

Why Lock Should Start the Rest of the Season

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) throws in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lock is an average starter on other teams that don’t possess the tools for a top-ten offense. When he does, with a team with great experience and the league’s best receiver in JSN, Lock can be inserted into a productive offense and up to the standards of a playoff-caliber quarterback, but only with the Seahawks.

​Through nearly four games for Seattle, filling in for the injured Darnold, Lock has completed 73.1% of his passes for 837 yards, seven touchdowns, no interceptions, a QBR of 85.8 and the league’s second-highest quarterback rating of 125.6. He has been one of the most productive quarterbacks in the games he has started. Lock, however, has started against some of the worst defenses in the league: the Arizona Cardinals (twice) and the Raiders.

​For Lock to be the starter for the rest of the season, he would be the much healthier option and he would need to show he can play against great defenses. The Seahawks will face the San Francisco 49ers (8-1) in Week 12 after their upcoming bye week. San Francisco possesses the fifth-ranked total defense and the 12th-ranked scoring defense in the league. This would be a good test for Lock with this Seahawks offense if Darnold can’t play due to injury.

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