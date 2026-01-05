Seahawks make major investment in left tackle Charles Cross

Last night the Seattle Seahawks crushed a formerly-dominant division rival and won the NFC West. They also secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC conference. Now the organization has turned their attention to keeping this contender that they've built together for the long run.

On that score, one of the biggest pieces of the puzzle just fell in to place. According to a report by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, the Seahawks have agreed to a four-year deal with left tackle Charles Cross. The deal is worth up to $104.4 million total and averages over $26 million a year.

That makes it the largest deal in franchise history for a non-quarterback.

Seahawks extend LT Charles Cross

It's a pretty pay day for Cross. According to figures available at Over the Cap, his average salary puts him just ahead of Christian Darrisaw for the third-highest average among left tackles. Only Rashawn Slater of the Chargers and Trent Williams of the 49ers make more per year.

Cross is pretty well protected on this deal, as well. ESPN Seahawks beat writer Brady Henderson reports that the new contract inlcudes $75 million in guarantees.

Any contract this big will come with some inherent risk, but so long as Cross is able to stay healthy most of the time it shouldn't age like milk.

Since coming into the NFL as the ninth overall pick in the 2022 draft class, Cross has grown a great deal as a blocker, especially in pass protection. While he's not an elite performer Cross may have not even hit his peak yet - and he's proven more than good enough to make a long-term commitment to.

In any case, by re-upping with Cross now the Seahawks are likely saving themselves a pretty significant boatload of cash compared to doing so in 2026, with the salary cap expected to jump dramatically.

Cross is the second member of Seattle's awesome class of 2022 to sign a long-term deal. RIght tackle Abe Lucas signed a three-year, $46 million contract extension back in September.

There are still several others who may also worth a big deal. Running back Kenneth Walker III, cornerback Riq Woolen, free safety Coby Bryant and outside linebacker Boye Mafe are all worth at least considering for major extensions of their own.

