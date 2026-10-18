Seahawks Need to Target Tight End AJ Barner After Week 6 Game

There was a lot of hope going into the 2026 NFL Season that the quarterback Sam Darnold would still play like a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback and the Seattle Seahawks' offense would be unlocked more under new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury. Among the players that could've been given more opportunities is tight end AJ Barner.

​Instead, the offense hasn't found their rhythm, Darnold has regressed and thrown interceptions that cost three games and the running game is flat. This comes after the Seahawks had their worst offensive performances in the 17-14 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos. There are many factors to why the offense is struggling, but the inability to use Barner is showing.

​What has been Barner’s role this season?

Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) reaches across for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during a game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

​Barner is the fourth-most targeted pass-catcher through six games this season. He is behind the league's best wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed. It is clear that the Seahawks' offense revolves around the receivers going deep, far from the line of scrimmage. Barner has caught 15 receptions on 24 targets for 138 yards.

​He has 24 yards less than Shaeheed, who has been underwhelming as the Seahawks' No. 2 receiver. Kupp hasn't been the saving grace for the Seahawks' offense either, as he is well past his prime, but is serviceable enough to account for a few solid catches on good-enough separation against the younger defensive backs. Kupp and Shaheed are getting paid extensively despite their lack of production. Kupp is only one of the two who have a touchdown.

​Barmer hasn’t accounted for a touchdown this season, but that is based on how he has been utilized. Within the last few games, he has been moved from the line of scrimmage to the backfield as a fullback. This has been evident with second-string fullback Brady Russell only having six offensive snaps in the Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and two against the Broncos. Barner has filled in as more of a fullback in single tight sets, but he'll occasionally get at the line of scrimmage.

​Barner is a Solution to the Offense

Oct 11, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) dives with the ball against San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown (27) during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​Fleury has to make some changes to this Seahawks’ offense before they face the Kansas City Chiefs at home in Week 7. One way they can improve is by getting Barner out of the backfield as a fullback and putting him back at the line of scrimmage full-time. Barner is the only consistent pass-catching tight end for the Seahawks. He is one of the more trustworthy pass-catchers and he is a tough runner after the catch.

​Barner has only one game this season where he accounted for over 20 yards and one game where he caught more than four receptions. That was in the 33-31 Week 3 road loss to the Washington Commanders, where he made solid screen plays for 15 and 32 yards. Barner finished the game with five receptions for 69 yards. The Seahawks' offense opened up with Barner being a significant factor in the passing game.

​Fleury has a history of working with tight ends and developing into a high-caliber playmaker. It feels like he has limited his potential and the Seahawks’ potential because he is also the best blocker. While the offense should run through JSN, Fleury has to get variety, consistency and aggression with Barner being one of the top targets for Darnold.

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