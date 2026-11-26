Injuries have plagued a lot of teams in the league through the first 11 weeks of the 2026 NFL Season. The Seattle Seahawks (6-4) are encountering injuries on both sides of the ball. They are experiencing another injured starting offensive lineman, with right tackle Abraham Lucas out for Week 12 at the San Francisco 49ers.

While replacing starters is difficult, the Seahawks can turn to their solid depth chart to fill in for the injured starters. One player they can shift around is Josh Jones, who started a few games in place of the injured Charles Cross. With Cross back, Jones will start in place of the injured Lucas. This move should be a big boost for the Seahawks going against the 49ers rather than a problem.

​Why Josh Jones at Right Tackle is a Boost, not a Problem

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to throw a pass as guards Grey Zabel (76) and Josh Jones (74) block against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​Jones will be starting in his fourth consecutive game for the Seahawks, but this time at right tackle. He started the past three games at left tackle in place of the injured Cross, who is set to return on Sunday. Jones has shown he is capable of being a reliable starter for the Seahawks.

Jones has earned a Pro Football Focus grade above 70 overall in each of his three starts. He has allowed only five pressures and no sacks during that span. PFF currently has Jones with an overall grade of 84.4, a pass-blocking grade of 83.4 and a run-blocking grade of 82.5.

​Jones will have a big test on Sunday against a 49ers defense that is trying to boost their pass rush. In the five games since returning from injury, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has only accumulated eight total tackles, four solo tackles, four quarterback hits, three tackles for loss and no sacks.

The 49ers haven’t seen much production from their edge players and newly traded defensive tackle/end DeForest Buckner. San Francisco looks to put as much pressure on Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold as possible.

Sep 20, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (72) looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​Lucas has been incredibly disappointing as the starting right tackle this season. Through 10 games played until he got injured, Lucas allowed 26 pressures, six sacks and four quarterback hits. He was the lowest-graded offensive lineman in the 32-29 Week 5 loss to the 49ers with an overall grade of 50.8. Lucas has found himself beaten often by Bosa in quick pass protection.

The Seahawks will have a more stable offensive tackle in Jones at right tackle. With the 49ers still figuring out their pass-rush tempo, the Seahawks’ offense has a chance to use the newfound momentum they gained in the Week 9 and 10 wins and developed through the bye week to create a solid performance at the line of scrimmage on Sunday.

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