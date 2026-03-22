3-Round Mock Draft Fills All Seahawks' Top Needs

The Seattle Seahawks are supposed to be picking three times in the first three rounds of the NFL draft.

With the Nos. 32, 64 and 96 overall picks, the Seahawks can add some top-tier talent at the end of each round. Here's a look at who NFL.com writer Chad Reuter linked to the Seahawks in his mock draft.

Round 1: Tennessee CB Colton Hood

After losing Riq Woolen and Coby Bryant in free agency, the Seahawks could very easily pick a cornerback with their first-round pick. Tennessee's Colton Hood has been connected to the Seahawks with this pick in the past because he is one of the better cornerbacks in this year's draft class.

The Seahawks have Josh Jobe opposite Devon Witherspoon in the secondary, but Hood might be a better fit in that role down the line. Jobe stepped into the starting job this season and thrived, which earned him a three-year, $24 million contract. However, the depth at the position is now lacking.

If Hood can step in, the Seahawks can pick up where things left off after the Super Bowl.

Round 2: UCF EDGE Malachi Lawrence

The Seahawks were unable to sign Boye Mafe in free agency, so the edge rusher position is something they should be targeting in the draft.

Lawrence played all four years at UCF and recorded 20 sacks in four seasons with the program. This past season, he had seven sacks to lead the team and 11 tackles for loss. At 6'4, 270 pounds, Lawrence has the ideal size for a top-tier pass rusher in the league. With Demarcus Lawrence possibly retiring within the next year or two, getting a new Lawrence to rush the passer is important.

Round 3: Arkansas RB Mike Washington Jr.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Mike Washington Jr. rushes during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Day 2 has often been the sweet spot for teams to target a running back, and that's what the Seahawks could do with Arkansas's Mike Washington Jr.

Washington transferred to Arkansas for his final collegiate season and recorded 1,070 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He also had 28 catches for 226 yards and a touchdown. Washington appears to be someone that wouldn't necessarily steal the starting role from anybody, but he could add to the depth behind Zach Charbonnet, Emanuel Wilson and George Holani.

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