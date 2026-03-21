How Seahawks Can Flop in NFL Draft

John Kosko of Pro Football Focus laid out worst-case scenarios for each team in the NFC in terms of the upcoming NFL draft. In the case of the ultra-talented Seattle Seahawks, that had to be a challenge for the writer considering that under general manager John Schneider, the franchise has certainly hit its recent share of home runs during the three-day process.

As for Kosko’s “worst-case” draft scenario for the reigning NFL champions, he believes that the team can’t ignore getting more offensive line help in order to protect their 2025 Pro Bowl signal-caller.

NFL analyst says Seahawks must make the offensive front a priority

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass against the New England Patriots in the second half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“The Seattle Seahawks, now firmly committed to Super Bowl-winning quarterback Sam Darnold,” said Kosko, “must prioritize fortifying the offensive line to maximize his effectiveness and longevity. While Darnold showed glimpses of elite play in 2025, pressure from the interior was an issue in the second half of the season.”

“Although the unit has seen some recent investments,” added Kosko, “depth and elite talent are still needed—especially at center and right guard—to handle the NFC West’s disruptive defensive fronts.”

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks center Jalen Sundell (61) prepares to snap the ball to quarterback Sam Darnold (14) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Seahawks could use reinforcements on the interior of the offensive line

That final comment has to do with Jalen Sundell and embattled Anthony Bradford, respectively. As for the second-year pivot, he is Pro Football Focus’ 20th-ranked performer at his position. The undrafted free agent from North Dakota State and left guard Grey Zabel’s former collegiate teammate played in 12 games without a starter in 2024. That changed this past season, playing and starting in 13 regular-season games and all three of Seattle’s postseason contests.

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford (75) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Bradford has been seemingly under siege since he joined the team as a fourth-round draft choice in 2023. The former LSU blocker once again had his ups and downs this past season despite the team’s overall success, and you have to go all the way down to No. 71 on PFF’s guard gradings to find the three-year pro. Still, Bradford started all 20 games (including playoffs) for Mike Macdonald’s Super Bowl LX champions.

Of course, Kosko makes an excellent point considering the caliber of pass rushers among the other three teams in the NFC West. From the 49ers’ Nick Bosa (2.0 sacks in 3 games in 2025), to the Rams’ Byron Young (12.0), Jared Verse (7.5) and Kobie Turner (7.0), to the Cardinals’ Josh Sweat (12.0).

It is worth noting that this as an improved unit from 2024. After allowing 54 QB traps in 17 outings, Seattle tightened up its pass protections as Darnold was sacked only 33 times in 20 total outings. Again, some more interior line prospects and developing depth up front may be a wise decision for a club that played its best football in the second half of 2025.

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