3 Bold Predictions for Seahawks-Patriots Super Bowl Rematch

The Seattle Seahawks are just three days away from facing the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX on Sunday, Feb. 8.

Seattle has emerged as the favorite, mostly because of the NFC West gauntlet they endured to get here. But it’s still another football game where anything can happen. The Seahawks are looking for their first Super Bowl victory since 2015, while the Patriots last earned a title in 2019.

Here are three bold predictions for Super Bowl LX ahead of the final Sunday of the 2025-26 NFL season.

Drake Maye commits three turnovers

Surprisingly, despite the blizzard, Maye didn’t turn the ball over at all against the Broncos in the AFC Championship. But in the previous two postseason games, Maye committed five turnovers and had three other fumbles that weren’t recovered by the opposing team.

During the regular season, it was Sam Darnold who received the criticism for his turnovers. Rightfully so, however, as the Seahawks quarterback led the NFL with 20.

Darnold has cleaned it up, with no interceptions or lost fumbles in two postseason games. He has had one fumble that didn’t result in a turnover against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship.

The Seahawks’ defense has been among the best in the league at forcing turnovers, and that’s continued in the playoffs. Seattle’s pass rush will make things difficult for Maye, who has been struggling with keeping the ball out of harm’s way.

Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba connect for two red zone touchdowns

This game has all the makings of a contest that the Seahawks control via the ground game before Darnold finishes off drives in the red zone.

Darnold has four red-zone touchdown passes in the postseason alone, and it’s been an area the Seahawks have finally found a groove in after previously relying on the explosive plays early in the season. Their offense went through a slump when the red zone was a struggle, but they’re 8 for 11 in that area in the last two weeks.

The Patriots’ defense has also been very good in the red zone during the postseason, but Smith-Njigba and Darnold have been beating some excellent defenses.

Seahawks win by two or more scores

The main argument for picking the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX is the difference in regular-season strength of schedule between the two teams, coupled with barely getting by a Jarrett Stidham-led Broncos team in the AFC Championship.

Those are valid arguments. New England had the easiest strength of schedule in the league (.391) by a fair margin (Broncos next closest at .422), and their playoff victories were not nearly as impressive as Seattle’s, which included a 41-6 blowout of the San Francisco 49ers and a win over the Rams — widely considered the best team in the NFL.

But the Seahawks don’t win the Super Bowl by two or more scores just based on the Patriots’ lack of a solid resume. They win it because they’re the most battle-tested team in the NFL.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates with the trophy on the podium after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Seahawks last lost a game in Week 11, falling 21-19 to the Rams after missing a game-winning field goal attempt. Darnold threw four interceptions, and they still nearly won the game.

Since Week 13, Seattle has played the Rams in two of their eight games. In the six where they weren’t against LA, the Seahawks gave up just 7.3 points per game (32 points per game allowed versus Rams).

Darnold is coming off the best game of his career in the biggest spot. Sean McVay, the only coach who could consistently penetrate the Seattle defense this season, is out of the mix. The Seahawks have already slain their biggest competitor, and it’ll be a dominant Super Bowl win.

Additionally, they will get revenge for their Super Bowl XLIX loss and win the Lombardi Trophy on one of their biggest rival's home field.

