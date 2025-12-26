4 Seahawks who are locked in as future Pro Bowlers

The 2026 Pro Bowl voting was kind to the Seattle Seahawks in some ways (tied for the league-high with six players selected), but it also left off multiple deserving players who have fueled the team's 12-3 season.

Quarterback Sam Darnold, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, defensive tackle Leonard Williams, cornerback Devon Witherspoon and return specialist Rashid Shaheed will represent the Seahawks at this year's games.

But a few of Seattle's snubs were especially notable. Here are a few potential future Pro Bowlers currently on the Seahawks' roster.

Linebacker Ernest Jones IV

Jones somehow has zero Pro Bowls in his five-year career despite surpassing 100 tackles in each of the last four seasons. This should've been his year, as he's also added five interceptions, including a pick-six, and four tackles for loss in just 13 games.

There isn't much Jones hasn't done for a Seahawks defense that is among the best in the league in 2025. He's been the heart and soul of the unit as its playcaller and spiritual leader. Jones is stepping into the Bobby Wagner-type role perfectly, and he should be recognized.

Defensive tackle Byron Murphy II

Murphy had a slow rookie season in which he also missed three games. He totaled just 36 tackles, two tackles for loss, a half-sack and one quarterback hit in the 14 games (nine starts) that he did play in. It was a disappointing start for the first-round pick out of Texas.

This season has been the complete opposite. Murphy has exploded in Year 2, going for 57 tackles, seven tackles for loss, seven sacks and 12 quarterback hits. He and Williams have made one of the best defensive linemen duos in the NFL this season.

It's hard to see Murphy not getting some recognition in the next year or two.

Defensive back/linebacker Nick Emmanwori

Emmanwori might never be a guy who has super high volume in any one statistic, but he's going to stuff the stat sheet in almost every category.

In just 12 games, Emmanwori has 71 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, 11 pass deflections and one interception. He's quickly emerging as a fan favorite because of his flashy play and freakish athleticism. That helps a lot in terms of fan voting, and that'll likely help him get into the Pro Bowl as soon as next season.

Left guard Grey Zabel

Zabel could've made it this year (finished seventh in fan voting), but he didn't. The rookie first-round guard has been good in his inaugural NFL season, and the lack of pressure on Darnold from the left side has backed up that notion. Zabel has had a few bad games, but he's been steady for the most part.

The Seahawks haven't had a Pro Bowl offensive lineman since Duane Brown in 2021. Zabel could be the first one in a while.

