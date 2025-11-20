What Seahawks' first Week 12 injury report tells us about 3 key rookies
The worst part about the Seattle Seahawks' loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday was actually not Sam Darnold throwing four interceptions.
Far more concerning was the knee injury to rookie left guard Grey Zabel, who has been the team's best pass protector this season as part of an interior group that's otherwise pretty terrible in this area.
The good news is that Zabel's injury is not season-ending according to head coach Mike Macdonald, who described his status as week to week. We got more details on Wednesday when the team's first injury report of the week came out.
Seahawks Week 12 injury report
- LG Grey Zabel: DNP - knee
- WR Tory Horton: DNP - shin
- FB Robbie Ouzts: DNP - elbow/NIR
- LB Tyrice Knight: DNP - concussion
- S Coby Bryant: Limited - foot
- OLB DeMarcus Lawrence: Limited - rest
- DE Mike Morris: Limited - knee
- WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Limited - rest
- DE Leonard Williams: Limited - rest
- S Nick Emmanwori: Full - hand
- LB Ernest Jones: Full - knee
- WR Cody White: Full - abdomen
What it means for Seahawks
We can safely assume that Zabel is not going to play this week. The Titans are not a conference opponent and the Seahawks should be able to take care of business even with Zabel out of the lineup. Either Christian Haynes or rookie Bryce Cabeldue are likely to start at left guard, instead.
Horton is another player who will likely be out again on Sunday after being ruled out for this past week's game against the LA Rams. Seattle's passing offense can be a bit one-dimensional at times, which is why they traded for Rashid Shaheed. The Seahawks will want Horton healthy for the stretch run and won't risk bringing him back too early - especially not against Tennessee.
Ouzts may not be a critical piece yet - but his run blocking has been a useful weapon for Seattle's offense this year when he's been on the field. If he cannot go, expect veteran Brady Russell to take his snaps at fullback.
