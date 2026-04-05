3 Teams That Could Trade Up for the Seahawks' No. 32 Pick

The Seattle Seahawks hold the No. 32 overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft this month because they won Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots.

General manager John Schneider has had a tendency of trading back for more picks in the past, but that trend could continue this season. With only four picks to work with, the Seahawks could get some of what they lost in the Rashid Shaheed trade when they gave up a fourth and fifth-round pick for the speedy receiver.

On top of that, teams should be willing to deal with the Seahawks because the No. 32 selection will also have a fifth-year option in a contract, which could come in handy when it comes to development. Here's a look at three teams that could make a deal with the Seahawks at the end of the first round.

New York Jets

New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jets already have a pair of first-round picks to work with at Nos. 2 and 16. They should be able to acquire some top-tier talent, but a quarterback isn't likely in the cards at the value of those picks.

The Jets have nine picks in the NFL Draft this year, including four in the top 50. They could use their early picks to add some of the top defensive players, replenishing what they lost in trades with the Indianapolis Colts for cornerback Sauce Gardner and the Dallas Cowboys for defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

Then, they can make their move and get a quarterback like Alabama's Ty Simpson to set them on a path moving forward.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Steelers lead the league in draft picks this spring with 12, so they have the most ammunition to work with if they wanted to trade back into the end of the first round.

Trading back into the first round is a common practice for teams looking to make sure they get their guy, especially for teams like the Steelers that are picking in the middle of the second round. They have needs on both sides of the football, as well as quarterback, which could be where they end up going if they were to trade up.

The Seahawks could acquire the Nos. 53 and 76 picks for No. 32, giving the team four Day 2 picks, which could give them a chance to truly rebuild some of the depth they lost in free agency.

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cardinals are in a total rebuild, trying to figure out what direction they want to go in after releasing quarterback Kyler Murray earlier in the offseason.

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is on the hot seat, so getting back into the first round could be a move that saves his job if the pick works out. The Cardinals lost defensive back Jalen Thompson in free agency, so adding a consensus top-40 talent like Oregon's Dillon Thieneman could be a move that benefits Arizona's secondary.

It's not usually kosher to make a trade with a division rival, but it wouldn't be the first time it has happened.

The Cardinals have the No. 34 pick in the second round, so this would likely only result in a very small trade, but if the Seahawks could swap sixth-round picks to move up in that round or add a seventh-rounder to move down two spots and likely get the player they want at No. 32 anyway, it might be worth it for general manager John Schneider.

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