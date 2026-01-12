49ers star tears Achilles, will miss divisional round matchup against Seahawks

It’s been a rough year for George Kittle, the stud tight end and potential future hall of famer for the San Francisco 49ers. He tore his hamstring in the season opener against the Seahawks, missing the next month, and then injured his ankle in week sixteen against the Colts, costing him another game. And now, after making a single postseason catch, his season is over.

While getting tackled after a short reception in Philadelphia, his leg flexed awkwardly while his foot hit the turf, going down and staying down until the cart took him off the field. A serious ligament or tendon injury seemed likely, and it wasn’t long before it was confirmed that it was an Achilles injury. The injury has been confirmed to be a tear by Kyle Shanahan.

This means the 49ers will be without him when they come to Seattle next week to play the Seahawks. It leaves them shorthanded in the pass catcher department, as Ricky Pearsall was out today as well and his status for next week remains in question. Even in what had been a down year for him, Kittle remains a very important part of their offense.

The 49ers played the Seahawks eight days ago in San Francisco with Kittle, managing just 3 points and 173 yards of offense, so the uphill battle to crack Macdonald’s elite unit only gets harder without one of their best players. The 49ers will turn to Christian McCaffrey, Jauan Jennings, Demarcus Robinson, and Jake Tonges in his absence.

The injury ends a frustrating season for Kittle, who had his fewest number of receptions during the season since 2020, and his fewest number of receiving yards since 2017 when he was a rookie. It also leaves questions about his availability next season, as Achilles injuries can take many months to recover from.

There may even be a question about Kittle’s career going forward. At 32-years-old, a major lower body tendon injury was the last thing he needed, and there have already been indicators of wear and tear over the last several years. Kittle hasn’t played a full season since 2018, and missed a total of eight games from 2021 to 2024 before this year’s injuries.

Kittle has 65 catches for 862 yards and 8 touchdowns in 15 career games against the Seahawks, including a two touchdown effort in October last season. In a year where the 49ers have largely been defined by injuries, it’s just another one to add to the conversation.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) is carted off the field after an injury. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

