Coby Bryant could be Seahawks' top free agency priority

Seattle Seahawks defensive back Coby Bryant has continued to improve over his four seasons with the team.

The fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Cincinnati has become a key part of the Seahawks defense. Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton believes Bryant is due for a massive payday this offseason.

"Quietly, without All-Pro or Pro Bowl accolades, Coby Bryant is developing into a bona fide ball hawk. Over the last two seasons, he's registered seven interceptions and 13 pass breakups. Bryant has also demonstrated consistency in coverage, giving up just three touchdowns since 2024, while allowing passer ratings below 78 (out of a possible 158.3) in consecutive terms," Moton wrote.

"As a versatile defender, Bryant can line up at free safety and in the slot to take on tough matchups against all types of receivers. Though he's had issues with tackling, with a 21.4 percent miss rate last season, the 26-year-old will get a massive pay raise because of his recent ball production. Safety isn't a premium position, but if head coach Mike Macdonald wants to keep his stifling defense intact, he should be pounding the table in general manager John Schneider's office to re-sign Bryant."

Bryant Could Get Big Payday From Seahawks

While the Seahawks probably want to keep Bryant for the long term, they are going to have a difficult time doing that. The Seahawks will have to re-sign a cornerback Devin Witherspoon to a massive contract potentially as early as this offseason. That could limit the amount of money Bryant is able to make with the Seahawks.

Bryant will have interest from other teams in free agency, so the Seahawks are going to have to put together a competitive offer if they want to keep the rising star in the secondary.

It's a difficult decision either way, but the Seahawks are definitely going to be looking for change this offseason. That makes this NFC championship against the Los Angeles Rams that much more important.

Kickoff between the Rams and Seahawks is scheduled for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. PT inside Lumen Field. Fans can watch the game on Fox or stream it on the Fox One app.

