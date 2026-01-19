What sets the Seahawks apart from Rams, Patriots and Broncos
NFL history suggests it's not always the best team that tears through the playoffs and wins the Super Bowl each year, but sometimes it's the hottest.
Right now, the Seattle Seahawks appear to be both.
Winners of eight straight games and fresh off a 41–6 drubbing of the 49ers in the divisional round, Seattle enters Sunday’s NFC Championship Game as the conference’s top seed and the league’s most in-form team.
That combination, hot and dominant, is why NFL.com columnist Jeffri Chadiha believes the Seahawks can win it all.
"They're the best team left. Period."Jeffri Chadiha, nfl.com columnist
Chadiha expanded on that point by pointing to the balance and confidence Seattle has shown down the stretch.
"The Seahawks are riding an eight-game winning streak, but they’ve been most impressive in their last four contests. Ever since they rallied to overcome a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit in a 38-37 overtime win over the Rams in Week 16, this team has been operating with a level of confidence that is difficult to combat at this time of year."Jeffri Chadiha, nfl.com columnist
In providing further detail to support his assertion, Chadiha points to the one thing Seattle appears to have in droves this season - balance. They've been beating teams in all three phases; offense, defense and special teams.
"Simply watch the Seahawks play and go off what your eyes tell you. In a league where parity has rarely been this pervasive, Seattle has separated itself with every passing week. Quarterback Sam Darnold has proven he can produce in the clutch and win in the playoffs. The running game has found its groove with Kenneth Walker III generating bigger numbers. And the receiving corps is dynamic and diversified, with Jaxon Smith-Njigba being the go-to guy, Cooper Kupp providing the championship experience and Rashid Shaheed delivering the big plays. Sure -- it’s fair to argue that no team is a lock in a season like this. However, the Seahawks are as close as you’re going to get to that."Jeffri Chadiha, nfl.com
National praise may not decide anything on Sunday, but it underscores what the Seahawks have built heading into the season’s biggest moment. With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line against the Rams, execution will ultimately decide whether Chadiha’s assessment holds true, not narrative.
Now, let's see if Chadiha is right about the Seahawks after all.
Dan Viens is the creator and host of the Seahawks Forever YouTube channel. Before building his digital platform, Dan worked as a television sports director and reporter and covered the Seahawks professionally as a beat reporter and columnist for Sports Illustrated, SB Nation, and VOX Media.