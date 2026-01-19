Seahawks get bad injury news ahead of NFC Championship

The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready to face off against the Los Angeles Rams for a spot in the Super Bowl, but they will be doing so without one of their top offensive performers this season.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald revealed on local radio that running back Zach Charbonnet suffered a significant knee injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the playoffs, beginning with the NFC Championship against the Rams.

"The bummer is Charbs. He's got a significant knee injury unfortunately. Breaks your heart. He's going to need surgery. He's going to have a long road back," Macdonald said h/t Brock and Salk Show producer Maura Dooley.

"The bummer is Charbs. He's got a significant knee injury unfortunately. Breaks your heart. He's going to need surgery. He's going to have a long road back." — Maura Dooley (@Maura_Dool) January 19, 2026

Charbonnet out for Seahawks vs. Rams

Macdonald appeared hopeful that Charbonnet avoided serious injury right after the win, but it appears that is not the case.

"Optimistic with Charbs (Zach Charbonnet). We've got to get an image and stuff, but early indications are hopefully it's okay structurally. But you never know with these things, but he wasn't able to come back, obviously," Macdonald said postgame.

It's a massive loss for the Seahawks, who relied on Charbonnet all year long as a threat in the backfield. Charbonnet ran the ball five times for 20 yards in the team's 41-6 thrashing of the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.

With Charbonnet out, the Seahawks should be giving a heavier work load to Kenneth Walker III. Velus Jones Jr. and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed could also see an uptick in carries. Even though the Seahawks have depth behind Charbonnet, it's clear that this is going to affect the Seahawks offense moving forward.

The Seahawks were in a shootout against the Rams the last time the two teams met at home, so Seattle should expect to be firing on all cylinders when it comes to the offense if they want a chance at returning to the Super Bowl for the first time in 11 years.

Kickoff between the Rams and Seahawks is scheduled for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. PT inside Lumen Field. Fans can watch the game on Fox or stream it on the Fox One app.

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

