Where the Seahawks stand in NFL power rankings with 4 teams remaining

In the middle of the Seattle Seahawks' 35-point blowout win over the San Francisco 49ers, we remarked to our staff on Slack just how much this team's energy feels like the 2013 team - their invincibility and inevitability.

The 2013 vibes are impossible to deny - right down to the exact same AFC teams competing to go to the Super Bowl. However, this 2025 squad is somehow more dominant. As incredible as they were, you could always count on the '13 team to go through some late-game drama, and Russell Wilson's antics could turn a comfortable win into a nail-biter.

This team doesn't feel that way, though. It feels like Sam Darnold could commit five turnovers and it wouldn't even matter. That's just how far ahead these Seahawks are compared to the competition.

As expected, Seattle is still on top in Sportsnaut's weekly NFL power rankings going into the NFC and AFC title games.

Seahawks still ranked No. 1

"The Seattle Seahawks are the best team entering Conference Championship Weekend. Defensively, this unit rivals the Texans, and they have the added benefits of home-field advantage, an explosive rushing attack and a good offensive line. Sam Darnold does not need to be Superman; he just needs to protect the football and make the most of his chances in the red zone. Seattle is our pick to hoist the Lombardi Trophy right now."

Naturally, the Los Angeles Rams are ranked second, followed by the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos, both of whom had remarkably easy schedules to arrive at this point.

That means that this weekend's NFC Championship Game is probably the true Super Bowl. That should come as no surprise to anyone who's been paying attention, as it's been clear that the Seahawks and the Rams are the two best teams in the leage this year since at least Week 8.

The Seahawks have finally gotten the old Kyle Shanahan monkey off of their back and destroyed every contender they have come across with the exception of the Rams, who have played them down to the wire twice.

As tough as LA has been against the Seahawks this year, they also haven't been the same since Seattle's epic comeback in Week 16. On Sunday they barely survived their trip to frigid Chicago, winning thanks to Caleb Williams' interceptions. That follows another close call against Carolina, who almost upset the Rams for the second tie this year. That came after the Rams lost two of their last three games, including one against lowly Atlanta.

In other words, the Rams are trending the wrong direction. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have not lost a game since their first matchup in LA. They have reeled off eight straight wins since, posting a +125 point differential along the way.

The only thing that's stopping the Seahawks are the Seahawks - and even they may find it impossible.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) reacts after a fumble recovery against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

