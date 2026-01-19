Why Sam Darnold is one of the NFL’s biggest winners for divisional round

On Sunday, veteran football writer Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com picked out his biggest winners and losers from Saturday’s divisional playoff clashes. There was a thriller in Denver, and a blowout in Seattle.

At the top of his winner’s list was the much-maligned starting quarterback for the top seed in the NFC. Seattle’s Sam Darnold had some ups and downs this season, and did have almost at many turnovers (20) as touchdown passes (25). However, he has settled into his role in recent weeks, and the Seahawks are hosting the conference title game for the first time since 2014.

“There was only one demon left for Darnold to conquer this year and that involved his playoff reputation,” explained Chadiha, “Everybody who watched him in last year’s Wild Card Round saw a jittery quarterback who melted down in a blowout loss to the Rams. That wasn’t the guy who walked into Lumen Field for a Divisional Round matchup with San Francisco on Saturday night. "

Darnold had the comfort of knowing he was playing at home with a loaded roster," added Chadiha, "that had earned the top seed in the NFC. All he had to do was be himself and not let an oblique injury that popped up late in the week bother him.”

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) fumbles the ball while being sacked by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (4) during their playoff game at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale. | Joseph Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In last year’s 27-9 loss to Sean McVay’s club, Darnold was sacked nine times, threw an interception, and had a fumble returned for a touchdown. On Saturday, he was dropped only twice and played turnover-free football.

“Darnold did his part by completing 12-of-17 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown in a 41-6 win,” said Chadiha. “He let his teammates handle the rest, which they gladly did. This always felt like a game that Seattle could run away with because of all the injuries that had plagued the 49ers this season.

"That’s exactly what it became, which was great for Darnold. He already had made the transition from gunslinger to game manager midway through the season. Saturday’s game only reiterated how important it is for him to avoid turnovers along with the feeling of having to go win the game for the Seahawks.”

Next up is a third meeting with the Rams. The teams split their two-game set this season, with the home team coming up victorious in each instance. Head coach Mike Macdonald needs another solid effort from the 2025 Pro Bowl quarterback. “One thing that should also be obvious,” added Chadiha, “is that Darnold learned some valuable lessons from last year’s late-season struggles.”

