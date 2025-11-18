Cowherd makes suprising statement on Seahawks in playoffs following loss to Rams
The Monday after gameday is either a good feeling or a bad feeling for teams that came out with wins. For the first time since early October, the Seattle Seahawks entered a new week following a loss, and it was a tough one to bear.
The Seahawks went on the road to face the Los Angeles Rams for first place in the NFC West Division, with a place on the line. Seattle’s defense played great, and kicker Jason Myers kicked his first four field goals perfectly.
The key to the game came down to quarterback Sam Darnold throwing four interceptions for the third time in his career. Darnold was still able to find some success in the deep passing plays and in bad mismatches against the Rams’ secondary,
Despite the four interceptions, the Seahawks had a chance to win it on one final drive. A combination of poor clock management and a field goal attempt too far out was not enough as the Seahawks took the 21-19 loss.
On Monday, many national media outlets had their chance to critique the game and come away with the same jokes about Darnold. Critics didn’t hold back on Darnold’s past with the Jets, including the 2019 game versus the New England Patriots, where he also threw four interceptions and said he was ‘seeing ghosts.’
Fox Sports’ The Herd with Colin Cowherd wasn’t as critical of Darnold and noticed the full game layout of how the Seahawks almost beat their rival despite plenty of mistakes. Cowherd said this Seahawks team, while young, is dangerous:
"The last team I'd want to play in the playoffs would be Seattle. You better be prepared for a fight."@colincowherd isn't worried about the Seahawks after the wild loss to the Rams pic.twitter.com/tTWRE3jgbL— Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 17, 2025
"Seattle is a young team, and young teams can often struggle to find an identity; the Seahawks don't. Darnold strangely fits them perfectly......Darnold, even with four picks, feels like he is a perfect fit for the young, youthful, little more mistake-prone Seahawks. In the Seahawks had three losses, they had multiple giveaways, and they're still all one-possession losses."
Cowherd went on to say that while the Rams got the win in Los Angeles, he doesn’t feel it would be the same outcome again. He says out of all the teams to face in the playoffs, the Seahawks would be the last team he’d want to face.
"You get into the octagon with the Seahawks and they're just bringing massive athleticism and they're going to make mistakes and they're going to come at you a hundred miles an hour. Again, if (Matthew) Stafford threw four picks, Rams would lose ugly. Seattle throws four on the road. Gets the ball kicked down to the one-inch line and almost wins it. Seattle has just so much athleticism, and it's a wildly dynamic team to watch. The last team I want to play in the playoffs, honest to God, would be Seattle; you'd better be prepared for a fight."
There are plenty of games left for the Seahawks to rebound and get ready for the Week 16 home rematch against the Rams. The Seahawks can adjust their game plans and team with plenty of weeks left.
Seattle will have a big opportunity for some changes as it goes on the road to take on the league’s worst team in the Tennessee Titans (1-9).
