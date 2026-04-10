D’Angelo Ponds is the Perfect High-Motor Cornerback for the Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are in need of a cornerback in the NFL draft, and someone they should consider is Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds, who was a key figure during the Hoosiers' national championship run.

To learn more about Ponds, we spoke with Indiana Hoosiers On SI reporter Daniel Flick, who observed the shutdown corner all season long as they won a championship.

Like the Seahawks, D’Angelo Ponds won a championship this season. How did Ponds contribute to winning football?

Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds and Tyrique Tucker celebrate after the College Football Playoff National Championship. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ponds was a shutdown corner on one of the nation’s best defenses. He’s scheme versatile and shined in man and zone coverage, and he plays a much more physical brand of football than his size suggests.

Opposing quarterbacks didn’t have much success throwing at Ponds, and he’s a reliable, willing tackler who often limited yards after catch, too. Indiana prides itself on each man playing his one-eleventh, and Ponds executed his role and responsibility about as well as anyone — all the while growing a stronger vocal presence and being a tremendous lead-by-example player.

What’s the biggest strength of Ponds’ game when translating to the pros?

There’s a lot of them. He’s a high-level athlete who’s quick-footed, fluid and twitchy. He’s uber instinctive with quality route recognition and anticipation. Again, he’s physical and reliable as a tackler. But have you ever watched D’Angelo Ponds compete?

This is a tremendous competitor with tremendous toughness. He doesn’t view his stature as a weakness — it adds a chip to his shoulder, he says, and makes him more agile. And he’s never shied away from a challenge, be it size or resume of an opposing receiver.

What’s the biggest weakness of Ponds’ game?

Ponds may disagree, but his size is a notable outlier. His 5’ 8 5/8” frame ranks in the 8.6 percentile, according to Relative Athletic Score, while his 182-pound build is in the 28.3 percentile. Ponds has proven he can play against bigger receivers — he nabbed an interception on a jump ball against Washington receiver Denzel Boston in 2024 — but some teams may deem him too small to play on the perimeter, which will push him into nickel and potentially down draft boards.

Which NFL player would you compare to Ponds?

I tend to shy away from comparisons, but I remember evaluating Jourdan Lewis when he came out of Michigan in 2017 and I was a big fan of his. Ponds fits a similar mold.

Lewis was a tremendous boundary corner at Michigan who’s since become the NFL’s highest-paid nickel corner, forced inside due to his smaller stature. Ponds has the tools to be a long-term pro and, much like Lewis, get a hefty pay day down the line.

What do you project for Ponds’ career in the NFL?

I mentioned this in my scouting report for our SI big board, but I’ll reiterate it: Ponds may be one of the best pound-for-pound football players in this class. He was phenomenal and reliable at Indiana, and he has the skill set to be a really good pro, too. It shouldn’t be a bold take to think Ponds will make a team quite happy early this fall.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter