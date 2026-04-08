Seahawks Host Brandon Cisse, Whose 41-Inch Vertical Makes Him Ideal Riq Woolen Successor

The Seattle Seahawks are officially hosting South Carolina cornerback Brandon Cisse for a top-30 pre-draft visit at the facility, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Coming off a Super Bowl victory, the Seahawks have the No. 32 overall pick in the first round, which could be used on a cornerback after the team lost Riq Woolen in free agency to the Philadelphia Eagles.

With the Seahawks holding only four selections in the NFL Draft, these top-30 visits could loom large when figuring out who the team will select.

Cornerback Among Seahawks Top Draft Needs

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen against the Arizona Cardinals. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Devon Witherspoon is the shutdown cornerback for the secondary, but he needs a sidekick alongside him. While the Seahawks added former first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene and signed Josh Jobe to a three-year, $24 million deal, the defense is looking for a young, explosive playmaker who can fit right in with the group.

There are several cornerbacks that fit the bill in this class and Cisse could be one of them.

Prospect Profile: Brandon Cisse (CB, South Carolina)

South Carolina defensive back Brandon Cisse speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Cisse, who turns 21 in July, transferred from NC State to South Carolina ahead of the 2025 season, where he developed into a starter and showcased elite athletic traits.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Cisse posted a 41-inch vertical and a 10'11" broad jump. He followed up his combine performance with a 4.40-second 40-yard dash at his Pro Day.

Known for his run-defense, PFF graded him as the 18th-best cornerback in terms of run defense in the country last season.

Cornerbacks that can defend the run are crucial for a defense like the Seahawks, which uses the secondary similar to a line of linebackers. With so much pressure in the box, it suffocates opposing running backs, forcing offenses into long passing scenarios, where they throw into a secondary that is hotly contesting opposing receivers.

Here's a look at Cisse's combine numbers compared to Woolen, a fifth-round pick by the Seahawks in 2022.

Metric Riq Woolen (2022) Brandon Cisse (2026) Height 6'4" 6'0" Weight 205 lbs 189 lbs 40-Yard Dash 4.26 seconds 4.40 seconds Vertical Jump 42 inches 41 inches Broad Jump 10'11" 10'11" Arm Length 33 1/2" 31 1/4"

While Cisse is smaller than Woolen, he is a better run defender than the former Seahawks draft pick, which is why Seattle would look to take him in the draft. While the physical tools are evident, the front office's interest suggests the team values more than just Cisse's athleticism.

Top-30 Visit Gives Major Hint

Under general manager John Schneider, the Seahawks have a high historical frequency of drafting players they bring in for top-30 visits. Last year, the Seahawks brought in offensive lineman Bryce Cabeldue, defensive back Nick Emmanwori and quarterback Jalen Milroe, all of whom joined the team down the line.

With only four picks to work with, the Seahawks will value these visits tremendously. Cisse is someone that could be viewed as a first or second-round pick.

Draft Projection

With so many cornerback prospects hovering in the same area as Cisse, he could go anywhere from the late first round to the top of the third round.

The Seahawks have the No. 32 pick in the first round and the No. 64 pick in the second round. It wouldn't be egregious if the Seahawks took him in the first round, but they might gain better value on him if they traded back into the early second and selected him then.

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