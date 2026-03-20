De'Von Achane Trade Would Instantly Elevate the Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are in need of a running back, and the Miami Dolphins are tearing it down and starting a rebuild.

That makes them seem like ideal trade partners if the Dolphins were willing to part ways with running back De'Von Achane. The Dolphins traded wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos earlier in the week, so it's natural to think Achane could be up for grabs as well.

If Achane is available, the Seahawks should pounce on the opportunity to acquire one of the league's top running backs.

Seahawks Should Trade For De'Von Achane

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Achane broke out in his third season in the league with the Dolphins. He ran the ball 238 times for 1,350 yards and eight touchdowns for the Dolphins, while also catching 67 passes for 488 yards and four touchdowns.

Overall, Achane is one of the most complete backs in the NFL, and he is set to hit free agency at the end of the 2026 season, prompting a team like the Dolphins to make a move involving him before it's too late.

What Would Achane Trade Look Like?

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane breaks free with the ball | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Broncos surrendered the No. 30 overall pick to get Waddle among other assets, so the Seahawks should be expected to part ways with No. 32 overall if they were to make a trade like this.

They would also have to give up future assets, likely a second-round pick in the draft. It's also possible the Seahawks may ask for a player in return, possibly a defender, in order to get Achane.

The Dolphins' price for Achane will likely be too high for the Seahawks to consider. The Seahawks only have four draft picks this offseason, and even though they are the Super Bowl champions, they need draft picks to continue the flow of the roster for future seasons.

That being said, Achane is a special type of player, and the Seahawks should absolutely consider the idea of acquiring him in a trade if he were to be made available. A trade for Achane with an extension on top of that gives the Seahawks their running back for the next several years. Achane is still just 24 years old, so there's potential that he has a long career ahead of him still.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter