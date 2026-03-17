Seahawks Should Trade for Dolphins Star After Jaylen Waddle Blockbuster

The second week of the NFL Free Agency process usually doesn’t create league-shaking storylines. The Denver Broncos were quiet throughout the free agency process in terms of making external moves.

That all changed when the Broncos traded for Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and their fourth-round pick. In return, Miami receives Denver’s first-round, third-round, and fourth-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Broncos receive one of the most explosive weapons in the league for their offense. The Dolphins get a chance to reload with more picks to rebuild their roster and be relieved of a heavy dead salary cap after the salary cap. The Dolphins might not be done trying to relieve the salary cap and build draft as they could now trade star running back De’Von Achane. The Seahawks could be front and center for the trade.

Seahawks Should Be on the Phone with the Dolphins

Miami Dolphin's running back De'Von Achane (28) breaks free with the ball during a week 14 football game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Seahawks should be all-in at this point to go after the Dolphins’ star running back, who is coming off the best year of his three-year career in the league. This past season, Achane rushed for 1,350 yards and eight touchdowns on 238 carries. He also caught 67 receptions for 488 yards and four touchdowns.

In his three years in the league, Achane has accumulated 3,057 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns on 544 carries while also catching 172 receptions for 1,277 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Achane is set to go into the final year of his four-year rookie contract. He is set to earn just over $6 million this season. The Dolphins would likely extend Achane, but they are also in a franchise rebuilding mode. The Seahawks mght be looking for the right rusher to pay great money for several years. Achane has been put up on the trade block several times, with some linked to Seattle.

How a Trade Could Work for Both Teams

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For the Seahawks to make the Dolphins consider giving up Achane, they would have to create an extensive package. The Seahawks would likely have to give up their first-round and likely a third-round pick for Achane and possibly a late-day-three pick from the Dolphins.

For the Dolphins, they get more draft capital to help completely rebuild their team after the disastrous Tua Tagovailoa deal. Miami could use these draft picks to build a roster of efficient young playmakers to help them go into a new brand of the Dolphins past the Tagovailoa/Mike McDaniel era.

The Seahawks get the opportunity to have an efficient replacement for Kenneth Walker III, who left the Kansas City Chiefs on the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering window. Seattle signed former running back Emanuel Wilson to a one-year, $2.1 million deal, but some are not convinced he is a starting running back caliber.

With Achane, the Seahawks would have one of the most dynamic, speedy, and athletic young backs in the league. If the Seahawks find a way to bring Achane to Seattle, the team would be back to the most feared team in many experts’ boards.

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